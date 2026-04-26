DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus for Sixers-Celtics or Lakers-Rockets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The DraftKings promo code offer gives you one of the most lucrative welcome offers in the sports betting injury. Placing a $5 wager on any game gives you $300 in bonus bets, provided that bet ends up winning. Click here to get in on the action for NBA and NHL postseason games today.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus

Getting started with this welcome offer is a seamless process for first-time bettors. Here is the foundational data you need to know about the current offer before placing your first qualifying bet:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed April 26th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Unlocking $300 In Value

For new DraftKings customers seeking to leverage the NBA and NHL postseasons, this welcome offer mathematically operates as a massive odds boost. By placing a $5 qualifying wager on a market with odds of -500 or longer, you essentially convert a standard moneyline or player prop into a high-yield return. It is crucial to note that this bonus is not guaranteed; your initial ticket must cash to successfully claim the reward.

If you correctly project the outcome of your first game, the $300 payout is issued as twelve distinct $25 bonus bets. This fractional distribution provides the strategic flexibility to spread your exposure across multiple playoff series or varying bet types. Bettors must act systematically, however, as these bonus bets carry a strict expiration window and will become void after seven days.

DraftKings NBA Sunday Markets

With a compelling slate of games on the board, identifying the optimal angle is critical when deploying your qualifying wager. Below are the current spreads and totals to consider:

Away Team Home Team Spread Total (O/U) San Antonio Spurs Portland Trail Blazers SAS -5.5 / POR +5.5 218.5 Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets LAL +4.5 / HOU -4.5 207.5 Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers BOS -7.5 / PHI +7.5 214.5

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers

The Celtics hit the road as 7.5-point favorites, backed by an elite offense. Boston’s production is heavily driven by Jaylen Brown, who is posting 29 points points per game in the series. Opposite him, Jayson Tatum offers exceptional volume, logging 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per contest. They look to take a 3-1 series lead back to Boston for Game 5 by winning tonight. The Sixers will need to rely heavily on the elite playmaking of Tyrese Maxey, who currently averages 27 points and 7.7 assists in the series.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets

Houston enters as 4.5-point favorites with a tight 207.5 projected total, indicating a likely grind-it-out possession game. If Kevin Durant misses the game, the Rockets’ offense flows directly through the interior presence of Alperen Sengun. Conversely, the Lakers continue to rely on the consistent production of LeBron James in the absence of Luka Doncic. His stat line remains comprehensive, averaging 25.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in the series, while his floor-spacing ability is amplified by a blistering 43.8% conversion rate from three-point range.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

While the NBA offers distinct analytical opportunities, bettors can also look to the ice for additional value. The DraftKings welcome offer is equally applicable to the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tonight’s schedule features a robust lineup of critical matchups:

Sabres vs. Bruins

Avalanche vs. Kings

Lightning vs. Canadiens

Oilers vs. Ducks

Secure Your DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer

Claiming this welcome bonus requires a straightforward, step-by-step procedure, and no manual promo code is required at registration. To position yourself for the $300 payout ahead of tonight’s slate, follow these direct steps:

First, new users must create and register a DraftKings account here. This standard protocol requires submitting basic personal information to verify identity and confirm you are within a legal betting jurisdiction. Once the profile is successfully authenticated, navigate to the cashier interface and execute a minimum deposit of $5 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods to activate the offer.

With the account funded, survey the NBA or NHL odds boards and lock in a wager of at least $5 on your preferred market. If your selected wager settles as a win, DraftKings will automatically inject your account with the $300 in bonus bets to utilize throughout the remainder of the postseason.