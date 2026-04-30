DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoff Games Instantly

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When using the DraftKings Arkansas promo code, you will give yourself an easy route to scoring $100 in bonus bets for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. If you bet $5 on a game like Knicks vs. Hawks, you will instantly get your reward. Click here to get started.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: $100 Betting Bonus

Before the games start, review the specific parameters of this exclusive welcome offer. Securing your bonus is a straightforward process, and you can activate your account immediately without needing to enter a manual promotional code.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified April 30th, 2026

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code Overview: Wager $5, Get $100 In Bonus Bets Instantly

Available exclusively for new DraftKings customers, this sign-up offer allows you to turn a standard $5 qualifying wager into an immediate $100 bonus. To activate the promotion, simply place your first $5 bet on any matchup. Unlike standard offers that require your initial bet to win, this payout is credited to your account instantly upon placing the wager.

Once the $100 in bonus bets hits your account, you have the flexibility to spread your action across multiple games. Note that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, meaning you will need to actively map out your wagers and deploy them within a week of issuance.

DraftKings NBA Markets Tonight

Evaluating the schedule and odds is the first step toward finding positive expected value. Here is the complete betting breakdown for tonight’s NBA slate:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks NYK -2.5 / ATL +2.5 213.5 Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers BOS -6.5 / PHI +6.5 212.5 Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -6.5 / MIN +6.5 225.5

The analytical focal point of the night is the heavy-hitting clash between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver’s offensive efficiency is driven directly through Nikola Jokić, who is producing a staggering 25.4 points, 14 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game this postseason. He is supported by Jamal Murray, who leads the roster with 26 PPG. They face a Minnesota squad that is undermanned without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo.

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics bring a lethal offensive attack on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston’s production in this series is heavily concentrated in their elite wing duo of Jaylen Brown (25.8 PPG) and Jayson Tatum (24.6 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 7.6 APG). To cover the +6.5 spread at home, Philadelphia requires maximum output from Joel Embiid alongside Tyrese Maxey.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

Applying statistical modeling to these playoff matchups provides another avenue to deploy your bonus capital effectively.

Stars @ Wild

Oilers @ Ducks

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: $100 Bonus Offer

Unlocking your $100 instant bonus is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to build your bankroll: