DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoff Games Instantly

When using the DraftKings Arkansas promo code, you will give yourself an easy route to scoring $100 in bonus bets for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. If you bet $5 on a game like Knicks vs. Hawks, you will instantly get your reward. Click here to get started.
DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: $100 Betting Bonus
Before the games start, review the specific parameters of this exclusive welcome offer. Securing your bonus is a straightforward process, and you can activate your account immediately without needing to enter a manual promotional code.
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Information Verified
|April 30th, 2026
DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code Overview: Wager $5, Get $100 In Bonus Bets Instantly
Available exclusively for new DraftKings customers, this sign-up offer allows you to turn a standard $5 qualifying wager into an immediate $100 bonus. To activate the promotion, simply place your first $5 bet on any matchup. Unlike standard offers that require your initial bet to win, this payout is credited to your account instantly upon placing the wager.
Once the $100 in bonus bets hits your account, you have the flexibility to spread your action across multiple games. Note that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, meaning you will need to actively map out your wagers and deploy them within a week of issuance.
DraftKings NBA Markets Tonight
Evaluating the schedule and odds is the first step toward finding positive expected value. Here is the complete betting breakdown for tonight’s NBA slate:
|Matchup
|Spread
|Total (O/U)
|New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
|NYK -2.5 / ATL +2.5
|213.5
|Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
|BOS -6.5 / PHI +6.5
|212.5
|Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves
|DEN -6.5 / MIN +6.5
|225.5
The analytical focal point of the night is the heavy-hitting clash between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver’s offensive efficiency is driven directly through Nikola Jokić, who is producing a staggering 25.4 points, 14 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game this postseason. He is supported by Jamal Murray, who leads the roster with 26 PPG. They face a Minnesota squad that is undermanned without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo.
In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics bring a lethal offensive attack on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston’s production in this series is heavily concentrated in their elite wing duo of Jaylen Brown (25.8 PPG) and Jayson Tatum (24.6 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 7.6 APG). To cover the +6.5 spread at home, Philadelphia requires maximum output from Joel Embiid alongside Tyrese Maxey.
Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games
Applying statistical modeling to these playoff matchups provides another avenue to deploy your bonus capital effectively.
- Stars @ Wild
- Oilers @ Ducks
DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: $100 Bonus Offer
Unlocking your $100 instant bonus is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to build your bankroll:
- Claim the Offer: Click here to securely navigate to the DraftKings sportsbook. No manual DraftKings Arkansas promo code is necessary to claim this offer.
- Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and location.
- Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure, verified deposit methods.
- Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA or NHL markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5.
- Collect Your Bonus: Once your qualifying bet is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $100 in bonus bets to use on future wagers throughout the week.