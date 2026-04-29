DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, NHL, MLB This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account with the DraftKings Arkansas promo code is a great way to gear up for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason slates. All you have to do is bet $5 to instantly unlock $100 in bonuses for games like Raptors vs. Cavaliers and more. Click here to redeem your offer.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code For NBA And NHL Postseason Action

New users have a clear path to boost their expected value. Review the structured details below to see exactly how this promotion operates before placing your first wager:

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promotion Confirmed On April 29th by WTOP

Simply click through any of the promotional links on this page to create your new account. Because there is no manual code required, the “Bet $5, Get $100” offer will be automatically applied to your profile. Once registered, make your initial deposit and place a $5 wager on any game. DraftKings will then instantly credit your account with $100 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Win Your First $5 Bet, Get $100 In Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the April 29 postseason action, this DraftKings Arkansas promo code offers a massive potential return on investment. By registering and placing a $5 qualifying wager on tonight’s games, you unlock $100 in bonus bets right away. It is critical to understand the underlying mechanics: this bonus is guaranteed, no matter the result of your initial wager.

Your $100 reward will be automatically distributed as four $25 bonus bets. This structure allows bettors to diversify their promotional funds across multiple games throughout the postseason. Be sure to strategize your upcoming plays efficiently, as these bonus bets will expire after 7 days and must be utilized within a week of being credited to your account.

Best Way To Use Your DraftKings NBA Promo Tonight

Here is a look at the betting markets for today’s games:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons DET -9.5 / ORL +9.5 211.5 DET -395 / ORL +310 Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers LAL -4.5 / HOU +4.5 208.5 LAL -180 / HOU +150

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic The Pistons host the Magic as heavy 9.5-point favorites. The data projects an absolute defensive grind, which is reflected in the low 211.5 over/under. Orlando has limited the Pistons to 98 points per game in the series. Detroit closely mirrors that defensive efficiency, surrendering just 100.5 points per night in the series. Offensively, Detroit leans on Cade Cunningham, who produces 29.5 points and 7.5 assists per game this postseason. Conversely, Orlando needs Paolo Banchero (21.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists) to turn in a strong performance to close out the series.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets In the late window, the Lakers lay 4.5 points at home against Houston. With Kevin Durant out, the Rockets’ offense flows through big man Alperen Sengun, who has averaged a double-double with 22.8 points and 10.2 rebounds in this series, complemented nicely by Amen Thompson’s 20.5 points. Los Angeles relies on LeBron James, producing 21.5 points and a team-high 8.8 assists per playoff game. With Houston allowing 104 points per game and Los Angeles yielding 103.8, the 208.5 total makes this a highly intriguing game from a betting perspective.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood can also target tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff games. While the core offer is heavily tied to the NBA slate, these matchups offer additional angles for bettors. Tonight’s key matchups on the ice include:

Canadiens vs. Lightning

Penguins vs. Flyers

Mammoth vs. Golden Knights

Secure This DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code Offer

Getting started ahead of tonight’s games is a highly streamlined process. The most efficient aspect of this welcome promotion is that no manual promo code is necessary. Utilizing the promotional links provided will automatically attach the DraftKings Arkansas promo code to your profile.

To secure your “Bet $5, Get $100” bonus offer, follow these logical steps: