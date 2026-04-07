Diamondbacks look to break 3-game road skid, play the Mets

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-5) vs. New York Mets (6-4) New York; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-1,…

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-5) vs. New York Mets (6-4)

New York; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, four strikeouts); Mets: Freddy Peralta (1-0, 4.35 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -161, Diamondbacks +135; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to stop their three-game road losing streak in a matchup with the New York Mets.

New York went 83-79 overall and 49-32 at home last season. The Mets scored 4.7 runs per game in the 2025 season while allowing 4.4.

Arizona had an 80-82 record overall and a 37-44 record in road games last season. The Diamondbacks averaged 8.5 hits per game last season and totaled 214 home runs.

INJURIES: Mets: Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Brett Baty: day-to-day (thumb), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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