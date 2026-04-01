Detroit and Minnesota meet in cross-conference matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves (46-29, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (55-21, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Thursday, 7…

Minnesota Timberwolves (46-29, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (55-21, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Detroit Pistons in a non-conference matchup.

The Pistons have gone 30-9 at home. Detroit is second in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 109.6 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Timberwolves have gone 21-15 away from home. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference giving up only 114.1 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Pistons average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer makes per game than the Timberwolves give up (12.3). The Timberwolves average 8.3 more points per game (117.9) than the Pistons allow (109.6).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 109-87 in the last meeting on March 28. Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 18 points, and Donte DiVincenzo led the Timberwolves with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ausar Thompson is shooting 51.6% and averaging 9.9 points for the Pistons. Jalen Duren is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

Rudy Gobert is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 11.5 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 19.3 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 118.7 points, 43.7 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (lung), Isaiah Stewart: out (calf), Marcus Sasser: day to day (hip).

Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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