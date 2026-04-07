Denver plays Memphis, looks for 10th straight home win

Memphis Grizzlies (25-54, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (51-28, third in the Western Conference) Denver; Wednesday, 9…

Memphis Grizzlies (25-54, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (51-28, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the Nuggets face Memphis.

The Nuggets are 33-16 against conference opponents. Denver leads the Western Conference with 121.8 points and is shooting 49.5%.

The Grizzlies are 19-30 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 115.0 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The Nuggets are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the Grizzlies allow to opponents. The Grizzlies average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Nuggets allow.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 125-118 on March 19, with Ty Jerome scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray is shooting 48.3% and averaging 25.4 points for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.7 points over the last 10 games.

GG Jackson is shooting 49.6% and averaging 12.5 points for the Grizzlies. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 9-1, averaging 128.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 33.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 110.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: day to day (hip), Peyton Watson: out (hamstring), Spencer Jones: day to day (hamstring).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out for season (knee), Jahmai Mashack: day to day (neck), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Taylor Hendricks: day to day (thumb), Ja Morant: out for season (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Jaylen Wells: out for season (toe), Taj Gibson: day to day (foot), Brandon Clarke: out for season (calf), Javon Small: day to day (thigh).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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