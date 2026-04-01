DeMar DeRozan scores 28 points to pass Dominique Wilkins on career list, Kings beat Raptors 123-115

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Precious Achiuwa had 28 points…

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Precious Achiuwa had 28 points and a season-high 19 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings beat the Toronto Raptors 123-115 on Wednesday night.

DeRozan reached 26,688 career points, moving him past Dominique Wilkins (26,668) into 17th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Next up on the list is Oscar Robertson (26, 710). Other than the active players ahead of him on that list — LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook — everyone else with DeRozan’s points total is in the Hall of Fame.

DeRozan shot 7 for 18, but went 12 for 12 at the foul line.

Malik Monk scored 18 points, Devin Carter had 13 and Daeqwon Plowden 11 as the Kings snapped a four-game losing streak and ended a five-game road trip with a victory. Sacramento is 7-32 on the road.

The Kings went 27 for 29 at the line, while the Raptors finished 22 for 32.

Toronto lost ground in the race to finish among the top six in the Eastern Conference, which would guarantee a postseason berth. The Raptors have the same record as Philadelphia and split their four-game season series, but the 76ers hold the tiebreak thanks to their superior record within the Atlantic Division.

RJ Barrett and Collin Murray-Boyles each scored 20 points, but Toronto’s five-game home winning streak was snapped. Murray-Boyles reached 20 points for the first time in his career.

Jakob Poeltl scored 18 points, Sandro Maukelashvili had 17 and Jamal Shead 16 for Toronto. Scottie Barnes had 14 points and 10 assists.

Achiuwa had 18 points and 15 rebounds by halftime, matching his season high in the latter category. The entire Raptors team had 18 rebounds in the opening half.

Toronto’s Brandon Ingram sat because of a sore right heel. He has missed two of the past three and three of the past six.

Up next

Kings: Host New Orleans on Friday.

Raptors: At Memphis on Friday.

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