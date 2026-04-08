Kvaratskhelia scores again as PSG beats Liverpool 2-0 in Champions League quarterfinal 1st leg

PARIS (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé had an off night but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added another solo goal to his collection as…

PARIS (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé had an off night but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added another solo goal to his collection as Paris Saint-Germain beat Liverpool 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The Georgia star cut in from the left flank midway through the second half and, with typically quick feet, skipped past a defender and the goalkeeper before stroking in his team-leading eighth goal of the competition.

“We had chances to score more,” Kvaratskhelia said. “But I think it’s OK, 2-0 is good but we have to stay concentrated.”

Désiré Doué put the defending champions ahead in the 11th minute with a deflected effort. The Ballon d’Or winner Dembélé then spurned three chances at Parc des Princes. PSG coach Luis Enrique said his side should have scored more.

“It’s a pity, clearly, we played very well and deserved more goals,” he said, adding that he was surprised that Liverpool played so defensively. “It’s the first time under Arne Slot that they have played with five defenders this season.”

Accepting his team was outplayed, Slot explained his decision to be so cautious.

“They have pace from everywhere all over the pitch, no matter where you look,” he said. “They have so many weapons (and) the times when we tried to play high and aggressive they ripped us apart.”

When the two teams met last season in the round of 16, PSG advanced on penalties after losing 1-0 at home and winning 1-0 at Anfield.

The task seems less difficult this time around for PSG with Liverpool facing a trophyless season. However, six-time champion Liverpool overcame a 3-0 first-leg loss against Barcelona in the 2019 semifinals before winning 4-0 at home.

The second leg is next Tuesday at Anfield.

“I’ve been through many special evenings at Anfield,” Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk told TNT Sports. “Our fans are the backbone of the club, and hopefully they can be there for us again.”

It could be another busy night for Liverpool, even at home.

“We’re not going there to defend, that’s not in our mentality,” Luis Enrique said. “But we know there will be moments when we will suffer at Anfield. I know that, having been there many times as a player and a coach.”

Slot’s team was reeling from a crushing 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City but was better led in defense. With Allison still injured, Giorgi Mamardashvili — Kvaratskhelia’s teammate on the Georgia national team — continued in goal for Liverpool.

Dembélé showed great technique on the edge of the penalty area before flicking the ball left to Doué, whose deflected shot looped over Mamardashvili and under the crossbar.

Mamardashvili atoned with a fine close-range save late in the first half from Doué, again set up by Dembélé.

Another flowing PSG move moments later ended with Dembélé fluffing his shot. But a worse finish followed, and Dembélé held his head in his hands after blazing over from close range in the 53rd following a cut back by Nuno Mendes.

Dembélé hit the post late on.

In Wednesday’s other quarterfinal game, Atletico Madrid won 2-0 at Barcelona.

Salah stays on bench

Slot made five substitutions but kept Mohamed Salah on the bench the whole game.

“In the last part of the game it was about surviving for us,” Slot said, explaining why Salah did not come on. “Mo has so much qualities, but to be defending 25 minutes inside his own box, it’s better for Mo to save energy for matches to come.”

Hugo Ekitiké lead the attack against his old club and shot wide early in the second half.

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak — the British-record signing for 125 million pounds ($170 million) — came on in the 78th on his comeback from a broken ankle.

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