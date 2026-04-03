Daniel Susac enjoys big night in first major league start as the Giants top Mets 7-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco rookie catcher Daniel Susac went 3 for 3 with a walk in his first…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco rookie catcher Daniel Susac went 3 for 3 with a walk in his first major league start and the Giants rolled over the New York Mets 7-2 on Thursday night.

The younger brother of former Giants catcher Andrew Susac singled in his first two big league at-bats off David Peterson (0-1), then drew a walk and singled off Sean Manaea.

Rafael Devers homered and Casey Schmitt went 3 for 3 with a walk and an RBI for the Giants, who had 13 hits overall and handed the Mets their third straight loss.

Robbie Ray (1-1) gave up two runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Former Mets reliever Blade Tidwell worked three scoreless innings to earn his first big league save.

Bo Bichette’s RBI double off Ray gave the Mets a 1-0 lead in the first before the Giants scored three times with two outs in the bottom of the inning.

Luis Arraez tripled off the right-field wall to score Heliot Ramos with San Francisco’s first run. Matt Chapman followed with a double down the right-field line to score Arraez. Chapman scored the third run when Peterson dropped Mark Vientos’ throw to first on Jung Hoo Lee’s grounder. Peterson was charged with an error.

Peterson allowed six runs — five earned — and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Schmitt had an RBI single off Manaea in the fifth and Devers hit a solo homer against Manaea in the sixth.

Vientos homered in the second for New York.

The Giants had used the same nine starters in the lineup for each of their first six games before Susac replaced Patrick Bailey on Thursday. Susac was a defensive replacement in San Diego on Wednesday.

Up next

The Mets and RHP Nolan McLean (0-0) face the Giants and RHP Tyler Mahle (0-1) in San Francisco on Friday night.

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