Dallas plays Orlando on home slide

Orlando Magic (40-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24-52, 13th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Friday, 8:30…

Orlando Magic (40-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24-52, 13th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on Orlando looking to stop its 13-game home losing streak.

The Mavericks have gone 14-24 in home games. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference with 53.2 points per game in the paint led by Cooper Flagg averaging 11.3.

The Magic are 16-20 on the road. Orlando ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 7.2.

The Mavericks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.7% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Mavericks give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Magic won the last matchup 115-114 on March 6, with Tristan da Silva scoring 19 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naji Marshall is averaging 15.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Mavericks. Flagg is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games.

Desmond Bane is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Magic. Jevon Carter is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 115.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.9 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 111.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Naji Marshall: day to day (illness), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Caleb Martin: day to day (foot), P.J. Washington: day to day (illness), Daniel Gafford: day to day (shoulder), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (shoulder), Klay Thompson: day to day (rest).

Magic: Anthony Black: out (abdomen), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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