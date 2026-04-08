Curry scores 17 points with two 4-point plays in second game back from injury, Warriors beat Kings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 17 points with a pair of four-point plays in his second game back…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 17 points with a pair of four-point plays in his second game back from a right knee injury, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Sacramento Kings 110-105 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Curry, who missed 27 games before returning Sunday, tied the game at 104 on a 3-pointer with 2:38 remaining, then dished to Brandin Podziemski for a go-ahead 3 the next possession.

Kings 7-foot-1 rookie Maxime Raynaud had 17 points and eight rebounds playing on his 23rd birthday. Killian Hayes scored 18 points off the bench as Sacramento lost for the sixth time in eight games.

De’Anthony Melton had 21 points and Podziemski scored 20 for Golden State.

Curry came off the bench for the second straight game after missing more than two months with a right knee injury and shot 5 for 12 — including a four-point play at the 3:58 mark of the second quarter and another 2:39 before halftime that put the Warriors ahead 60-44.

He entered the game to cheers at the 6:24 mark of the opening quarter and immediately passed off for an assist to Charles Bassey — just as he did Sunday when Bassey signed — on offense before blocking a shot on the defensive end moments later.

There’s a chance Curry could be starting again Thursday against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In Sunday’s 117-116 loss to Houston, Curry dazzled down the stretch to score 29 points on 11-for-21 shooting in 26 minutes in his first action since Jan. 30 against Detroit.

The Warriors were all but locked into the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference for the play-in tournament next week.

Warriors rookie Will Richard was a late scratch because of a back injury and Pat Spencer moved into the starting lineup — the 40th different one used by Golden State this season.

Up next

Kings: Host the Warriors on Friday night.

Warriors: Host the Lakers on Thursday night.

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