Cubs host the Phillies on home winning streak

Philadelphia Phillies (8-15, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (14-9, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (8-15, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (14-9, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Backhus (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cubs: Matthew Boyd (0-0)

LINE: Cubs -172, Phillies +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chicago has gone 9-5 at home and 14-9 overall. The Cubs have hit 27 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 3-5 record in road games and an 8-15 record overall. The Phillies have a 4-10 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Cubs are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has a double, five home runs and 15 RBIs while hitting .187 for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 15 for 46 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 12 extra base hits (four doubles and eight home runs). Bryce Harper is 11 for 35 with a double, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .296 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Phillies: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (biceps), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Phillies: Jose Alvarado: day-to-day (back), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Bowlan: 15-Day IL (groin)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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