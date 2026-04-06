Cooper Pratt deal with Brewers can escalate by $10 million if he finishes high in MVP vote

Shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt’s $50.75 million, eight-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers includes escalators that could raise the value by…

Shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt’s $50.75 million, eight-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers includes escalators that could raise the value by $10 million if he repeatedly finishes high in MVP voting and the team exercises its two options.

Pratt, who has yet to play in the major leagues, gets a $3 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced Friday.

His contract calls for salaries of $2.5 million this year, $3.5 million in 2027, $4 million each in 2028 and ’29, $5 million apiece in 2030 and ’31, $10.75 million in 2032 and $13 million in 2033, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

Milwaukee has $15 million options for 2034 and ’35, and each option would increase by up to $5 million: $2 million for winning a MVP award, $1 million for finishing second or third in the voting, $500,000 for fourth or fifth, and $250,000 for sixth through 10th.

He would earn award bonuses of $200,000 for each All-Star selection or Gold Glove award.

Pratt, who received a $1.35 initial signing bonus as a sixth-round draft pick in the 2023 amateur draft, is rated as the No. 51 prospect by Baseball America and No. 62 by MLB Pipeline. He hit .238 with a .343 on-base percentage, eight homers, 62 RBIs, 31 steals and 67 walks in 120 games with Double-A Biloxi last season.

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AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee contributed to this report.

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