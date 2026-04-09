Cleveland plays Atlanta on 4-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (51-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (45-35, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Friday, 7…

Cleveland Cavaliers (51-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (45-35, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Cavaliers take on Atlanta.

The Hawks have gone 26-24 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta scores 118.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 32-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The Hawks average 118.4 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 115.3 the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Hawks give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 122-116 in the last meeting on April 8. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 31 points, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hawks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 17.9 points and 7.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 123.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 123.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jock Landale: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson: out (toe), Thomas Bryant: out (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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