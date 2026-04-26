Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Picks Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new profile with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP unlocks one of the best welcome offers in the daily fantasy industry. Secure up to $100 in bonuses with the 100% deposit match and get a free pick for your first NBA Playoffs or Stanley Cup Playoffs entry. Click here to sign up.

Chalkboard Promo Code WOP Overview For NBA, NHL Postseasons

Review the table below for a precise breakdown of the Chalkboard promo code requirements and associated value.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer 100% deposit match bonus up to $100 + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MA and AZ) & physically located in a participating state Offer Verified April 26th, 2026 by WTOP

This Chalkboard promo code delivers a two-part welcome bonus engineered specifically to help new Chalkboard customers build early momentum. Upon registration and a qualifying first deposit, the platform matches 100% of your funds up to $100. Furthermore, the welcome offer issues a specialized free pick, reducing a selected player’s points projection to over 0.5 points. This essentially operates as a guaranteed free leg in an entry, significantly increasing your probability of a winning entry.

You can immediately allocate this matched deposit and complementary pick toward the April 26 postseason slate. No matter which sport and games you are looking toward, this offer provides a calculated head start.

Chalkboard NBA Projections Tonight

Securing bonus funds is only the first step; identifying the right statistical edge is crucial for long-term success. Below is a breakdown of five players carrying the highest point totals on the board for tonight’s action, providing a baseline for your Chalkboard entries.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Victor Wembanyama 27.5 2.5 12.5 Tyrese Maxey 28.5 6.5 3.5 Jaylen Brown 26.5 4.5 6.5 Deni Avdija 23.5 6.5 6.5 LeBron James 23.5 7.5 7.5

When analyzing the board to deploy your Chalkboard promo, Victor Wembanyama presents an interesting statistical divergence. He holds a points projection at 27.5 against Portland; however, he is coming off of a concussion in Game 2, if he does return to the court today.

Conversely, Boston Celtics standout Jaylen Brown draws a 26.5-point line against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown has operated as a highly efficient offensive engine, averaging a robust 29 points per game in the series while shooting 50.8% from the field. Given his current volume and efficiency metrics, the data points favorably toward the over.

Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James is similarly positioned with a points total set at 23.5 against the Houston Rockets. Averaging 25.3 points per game this postseason, James has consistently outpaced this specific benchmark with Luka Doncic off the floor. This historical postseason production makes the over a mathematically sound addition to your entry.

Finally, Tyrese Maxey faces a tight 26.5-point line against Boston. Averaging exactly 27 points in the series, his actual production sits just a half-point above his Chalkboard projection. While the margin of error is slim, the raw data indicates a slight lean toward the over in a high-leverage, competitive environment.

Expanding Your Bankroll: Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

If you prefer to diversify your newly matched Chalkboard bankroll across different sports, today’s NHL postseason action provides ample opportunity. Chalkboard entries are not restricted exclusively to the NBA, meaning you can analyze player props and build entries across a loaded Stanley Cup Playoff schedule. Tonight’s pivotal matchups include:

Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Applying your $100 deposit match to these high-stakes hockey matchups allows you to capitalize on multi-sport statistical trends while maximizing your promotional funds.

Secure Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Executing this promotion requires a few specific steps. Follow these instructions to secure your matched funds and free pick:

Register a New Account: Click here and initiate the sign-up process. You will be required to input standard personal information—including your name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity and confirm your location within a participating state. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, you will face a prompt for a bonus code. It is mandatory that you enter the promo code WTOP to properly lock in this exclusive welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the platform’s cashier to fund your wallet via one of their secure payment methods. To capture the absolute maximum value of the promotion, you must deposit $100. Claim Your 100% Match: Note that you are not forced to deposit the full $100. Chalkboard will grant a 100% match on whatever initial amount you choose to transfer, effectively doubling your starting capital in bonus funds.

Once the transaction is processed, your matched funds and complimentary free pick will instantly appear in your account balance. From there, you are fully equipped to build your NBA and NHL entries.