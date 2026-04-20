Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, MLB, NHL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the latest Chalkboard promo code welcome offer and unlock a $100 deposit bonus alongside a free pick for all of tonight’s games. Between tonight’s NBA Playoffs and Stanley Cup Playoff games, you will have tons of options. Click here to sign up.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 DFS Deposit Bonus

Tonight, new users are presented with a prime opportunity to jumpstart their postseason bankroll. Securing a deposit match essentially doubles your initial playing capital.

Below is a quick overview of the Chalkboard welcome offer to help you lock in your bonus before tip-off:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified April 20th, 2026 by WTOP

Extracting Value from the Offer Overview

The Chalkboard welcome offer is engineered to provide an immediate boost to your entry building. When you register as a new user and make your first transaction, Chalkboard applies a 100% deposit match up to $100. By depositing the full $100, you extract the absolute maximum value from this promotion.

In addition to the matched funds, the inclusion of a free pick—allowing you to take a player to go over 0.5 points—serves as a mathematically optimal free square. In daily fantasy sports (DFS) and prop markets, anchoring your parlay with a near-guaranteed leg drastically reduces variance and increases your overall win probability. To claim this edge, you must be a new Chalkboard customer, meet your jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements, and be physically located within a participating state.

How To Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

With multiple high-stakes NBA Postseason matchups on the schedule, applying your Chalkboard deposit match requires a strict, numbers-driven approach. Aligning your entries with underlying performance metrics is a proven recipe for success.

Below is a breakdown of the five key players tonight:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Donovan Mitchell 27.5 4.5 4.5 Jalen Brunson 27.5 7.5 3.5 Nikola Jokić 28.5 10.5 13.5 Anthony Edwards 26.5 4.5 5.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 6.5 4.5

When constructing your entry, the variance between a player’s set line and their averages dictate the smartest plays.

The data suggests taking the over on Donovan Mitchell’s points to anchor your slip against the Toronto Raptors. While his line is set at a lofty 27.5, Mitchell averaged slightly more than that with 27.9 points per game.

Similarly, the numbers point to a highly compelling over for Jamal Murray as the Denver Nuggets face the Minnesota Timberwolves. With a scoring line sitting at 25.5, this is a good projection. He averaged 25.4 and scored 30 in Game 1. Meanwhile, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson averaged 26 points; taking the under on his 27.5 line against the Atlanta Hawks remains a sound, data-backed play.

Conversely, regression indicators hint at a potential under for Nikola Jokić against Minnesota. The star center carries a scoring line of 28.5 after averaging 27.7 this season. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is another prominent star; his 26.5 points prop sits notably lower than his 28.8 points-per-game average, making the under the statistically favored outcome for both players tonight.

Diversifying Your Entries: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

Promotional funds should not be limited to just one sport if the board offers value elsewhere. Chalkboard’s matched bonus can also be deployed across tonight’s heavy NHL slate. If you prefer to diversify your portfolio with hockey markets, the Stanley Cup Playoffs feature four compelling matchups to target:

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Applying the same analytical rigor to shot-on-goal or point props in these matchups allows you to construct multi-sport entries and maximize the utility of your initial deposit match.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Bonus

Activating your welcome offer ahead of tonight’s action is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these exact steps to ensure your account is credited with the deposit match and free pick:

Create an Account: Register a new account here by providing standard identity verification details (name, date of birth, and address) to confirm you meet the age and location requirements for your state. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, you must enter the promo code WTOP. Applying this specific code is a strict requirement to successfully unlock the promotional offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Fund your account using an approved, secure payment method. To claim the absolute maximum value of the bonus, a $100 deposit is required.

Important Deposit Match Details: You are not required to deposit the full $100 if you prefer more conservative bankroll management. Chalkboard will grant a 100% bonus match on your initial deposit amount, up to the $100 cap.

Once your first secure deposit clears, your matched bonus funds and the 0.5-point free pick will be immediately credited to your wallet. You are now equipped with the resources and the data to build your optimal entries for tonight’s postseason action.