Castro’s 3 RBIs lead Rockies over Astros 5-1 for second series win, which last year took until June

DENVER (AP) — Willi Castro and Mickey Moniak hit two-run homers and the Colorado Rockies beat the Houston Astros 5-1…

DENVER (AP) — Willi Castro and Mickey Moniak hit two-run homers and the Colorado Rockies beat the Houston Astros 5-1 on Tuesday night for their second series win, which they didn’t accomplish last year until mid-June.

Castro had with three hits and three RBIs for Colorado, which has won three straight and is 5-6. The Rockies didn’t get their fifth win last year until April 30, when they were 5-25 en route to a major league-worst 43-119 record.

Colorado didn’t get its second series win last year until June 16-19. The Rockies won the first two games of the three-game series and clinched their first series of at least three games against the Astros since May 28-31, 2012.

Kyle Freeland (1-1) allowed one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Antonio Senzatela struck out three in 2 2/3 innings for his first major league save, needing just 26 pitches and retiring all eight batters he faced while finishing a three-hitter.

Mike Burrows (1-2) allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Christian Walker’s third homer in four games put Houston ahead in the second.

Castro had an RBI single in the bottom half and gave the Rockies a 3-1 lead in the fourth with his first homer for Colorado, a 436-foot drive to right-center.

Moniak homered in the seventh off Kai-Wei Teng, a drive that hit the top of the wall in front of the Rockies bullpen and bounced over.

Four of seven ABS challenges were successful on calls by plate umpire Charlie Ramos.

Colorado’s TJ Rumfield had two hits and has reached base safely in all 10 games he’s started this season.

Up next

Astros RHP Cristian Javier (0-1, 12.96) starts Wednesday opposite Rockies RHP Michael Lorenzen (0-1, 14.73) in the series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.