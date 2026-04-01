Cardinals take on the Mets with series tied 1-1

New York Mets (3-2) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (3-2) St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Freddy Peralta…

New York Mets (3-2) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (3-2)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Freddy Peralta (1-0, 7.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, two strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -165, Cardinals +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

St. Louis went 78-84 overall and 44-37 at home a season ago. The Cardinals scored 4.3 runs per game while giving up 4.7 in the 2025 season.

New York had an 83-79 record overall and a 34-47 record on the road last season. The Mets pitching staff had a collective 4.03 ERA while averaging 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

Mets: A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib fracture), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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