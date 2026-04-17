Canucks fire GM Patrik Allvin. Head of hockey ops Jim Rutherford keeps his job

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks fired general manager Patrik Allvin on Friday after missing the playoffs for…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks fired general manager Patrik Allvin on Friday after missing the playoffs for a third time in four seasons with him in the position.

President of hockey operations Jim Rutherford is keeping his job. Rutherford acknowledged he has to shoulder some of the blame for how the Canucks tumbled to the bottom of the NHL standings.

Allvin made his own decisions as GM, Rutherford said.

“He was in charge of most of the things in hockey, making the trades, deciding who was getting called up and down and working with the coach and all those things,” Rutherford said. “I take full responsibility for the season. I head up the hockey department. But I don’t make decisions for other people. And Patrik had the opportunity to make his own decisions.”

Allvin’s dismissal came a day after Vancouver ended its season with a 6-1 loss to the Oilers in Edmonton. The result punctuated a season where the Canucks finished last overall with a 25-49-8 record.

“It’s unfortunate. He’s a friend of mine. I think Patrik’s a great hockey guy,” Rutherford said. “But we felt it was time to make a change and let someone else sit in that chair, that GM’s chair, and make the decisions going forward.”

The Canucks will conduct a wide search for Allvin’s replacement, he added, and already have a “very good” candidate in Ryan Johnson, currently general manager of the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks and an assistant GM with the NHL club.

Vancouver’s next general manager will have a lot of responsibility, Rutherford said, including making a decision on whether Adam Foote will stay on as the team’s coach.

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