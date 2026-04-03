Canadiens visit the Devils after Caufield’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (44-21-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (39-34-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday,…

Montreal Canadiens (44-21-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (39-34-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the New Jersey Devils after Cole Caufield’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Canadiens’ 3-2 win.

New Jersey has a 39-34-2 record overall and a 20-15-2 record in home games. The Devils have gone 33-9-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Montreal has a 22-8-8 record in road games and a 44-21-10 record overall. The Canadiens are fourth in league play with 263 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Devils won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier has scored 22 goals with 17 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has eight goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

Lane Hutson has 11 goals and 62 assists for the Canadiens. Caufield has 11 goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Canadiens: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Zack MacEwen: out for season (acl), Arseny Gritsyuk: out for season (upper-body), Brett Pesce: out (lower-body), Stefan Noesen: out for season (knee).

Canadiens: Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Alexandre Texier: day to day (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (abdomen), Kirby Dach: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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