Canadiens beat Lightning in OT to take 2-1 lead in all extra-time series

Lane Hutson scored on a slap shot at 2:09 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series that has opened with three extra-time thrillers.

Montreal Canadiens' Lane Hutson celebrates after his winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime of Game 3 in a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Montreal, Friday, April 24, 2026. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP/Christinne Muschi) Montreal Canadiens' Lane Hutson celebrates after his winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime of Game 3 in a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Montreal, Friday, April 24, 2026. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP/Christinne Muschi) Lane Hutson scored on a slap shot at 2:09 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series that has opened with three extra-time thrillers.

Hutson fired a shot from the top of right circle that went through traffic and found the top left corner behind goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy on the only shot on goal in overtime.

Kirby Dach tied it for Montreal with 7:17 left in the second period. He fired a snap shot through traffic from the top of the right circle that beat Vasilevskiy on the short side.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Montreal. The Canadiens took the opener 4-3 on Sunday and the Lightning countered 3-2 on Tuesday night.

MAMMOTH 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

Lawson Crouse scored twice in a 5:42 span in the second period and Utah won the first NHL playoff game in the state, beating Vegas for a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday night in Salt Lake City. In Las Vegas in the first two games, Vegas won the opener 4-2 on Sunday and Utah replied with a 3-2 victory Tuesday.

The Mammoth are in their second season in Utah after leaving Arizona.

MacKenzie Weegar and Dylan Guenther scored for Utah in the first period, with Guenther striking on a power play. Crouse had a tip-in at 4:06 of the second and struck on a long shot at 9:48 to make it 4-0.

Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves for the Mammoth, who had only 12 shots on goal against Carter Hart. Clayton Keller had two assists.

DUCKS 7, OILERS 4

Beckett Sennecke and Leo Carlsson scored 42 seconds apart in the third period, Mikael Granlund had a goal and two assists, and Anaheim celebrated their first home playoff game in eight years with a victory over Edmonton and a 2-1 series lead.

Jeffrey Viel and Jackson LaCombe also scored in the third and Lukas Dostal made 20 saves for the upstart Ducks, who have poured in 16 goals in three games to take an early lead in this first-round series against the two-time Western Conference champion Oilers. Mason McTavish and Alex Killorn scored early goals.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.