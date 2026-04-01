Bruins take win streak into matchup against the Panthers

Boston Bruins (43-24-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (36-35-3, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Boston Bruins (43-24-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (36-35-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Florida Panthers trying to build upon a four-game win streak.

Florida has a 36-35-3 record overall and a 10-10-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers rank third in league play serving 11.3 penalty minutes per game.

Boston is 43-24-8 overall with an 11-9-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have scored 252 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won 5-4 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 29 goals and 32 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 29 goals and 65 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has scored nine goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Cole Schwindt: out (lower body), Donovan Sebrango: day to day (undisclosed), Brad Marchand: out (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov: day to day (face), Evan Rodrigues: out for season (finger), Sam Reinhart: out for season (foot), Niko Mikkola: out (knee), Anton Lundell: out (upper-body), Uvis Balinskis: out (foot), Aaron Ekblad: day to day (hand), Jonah Gadjovich: out for season (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: out for season (knee).

Bruins: Mason Lohrei: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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