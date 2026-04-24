Brewers open 3-game series against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-11, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-11, fifth in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday, 7:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-11, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-11, fifth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (3-1, 3.27 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 3.42 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -136, Brewers +114; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday to open a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 13-11 record overall and a 7-5 record at home. Brewers hitters have a collective .341 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in MLB play.

Pittsburgh is 14-11 overall and 6-6 in road games. The Pirates have hit 28 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has seven doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs while hitting .291 for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 12 for 39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan O’Hearn leads the Pirates with a .325 batting average, and has three doubles, four home runs, 13 walks and 16 RBIs. Marcell Ozuna is 12 for 41 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Pirates: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Craig Yoho: 15-Day IL (calf), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hand), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (groin)

Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.