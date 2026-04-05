Brent Rooker caps huge game with walk-off homer in 10th to give A’s a 12-10 win over Astros

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brent Rooker homered twice and had a career-high six RBIs, including a three-run shot in…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brent Rooker homered twice and had a career-high six RBIs, including a three-run shot in the bottom of the 10th inning that gave the Athletics a 12-10 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Tyler Soderstrom hit a bases-loaded triple and scored three times for the Athletics, who rebounded from an 11-0 defeat Saturday and took two of three games from Houston for their first series win this season.

Shaking off a cold start at the plate, Rooker launched his first homer of the year in the seventh. The two-run shot snapped a 5-all tie and sparked a four-run inning. It was his 100th homer with the A’s, who finished with 16 hits.

Houston pulled even with four runs in the eighth. Jake Meyers homered, Jose Altuve had an RBI double and Cam Smith tied it at 9 with a two-run single.

Carlos Correa gave the Astros a 10-9 lead with an RBI single in the 10th before Rooker connected against Bryan Abreu (0-1).

Yordan Alvarez and Christian Walker each had a two-run homer for Houston.

Elvis Alvarado (1-0) got two outs for the win. Athletics starter Jacob Lopez struck out six in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits, three runs and five walks.

Lance McCullers Jr. gave up three runs and five hits in four innings for the Astros.

Up next

The Astros continue their 10-game trip Monday at Colorado, where Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the ball. Houston had not announced a scheduled starter to replace RHP Hunter Brown (1-0, 0.84), who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

The Athletics have an off day Monday before facing the Yankees in the Bronx on Tuesday night. RHP Aaron Civale (1-0, 3.60 ERA) pitches against New York RHP Cam Schlittler (2-0, 0.00).

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