Man City signs Argentina international Rulli as back-up goalkeeper to Donnarumma

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City’s back-up goalkeeper to Gianluigi Donnarumma will be Gerónimo Rulli after the Argentina international joined…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City’s back-up goalkeeper to Gianluigi Donnarumma will be Gerónimo Rulli after the Argentina international joined from Marseille on a two-year deal on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Rulli replaces James Trafford as City’s second-choice goalie. Trafford left to join Leeds last week.

Rulli, who has played eight times for Argentina and was part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2022, has European experience after playing at Real Sociedad, Villarreal, Montpellier, Ajax and most recently Marseille since 2024.

He had a brief spell at City in the 2016-17 season.

“I have been really impressed by him during our conversations, a strong desire to join us,” City director of football Hugo Viana said. “It’s clear we are getting a brilliant professional, as well as a top keeper.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.