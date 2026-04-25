Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks, NBA, MLB Picks

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The Saturday NBA playoff slate features four total games to check out, and you can dive into these games with a bonus in hand by signing up with the Boom Sports promo code WTOP55. Use this welcome offer to claim a no sweat token giving you some ammo to use for a massive, four game NBA playoff slate tonight.







The way this offer works is to set up a new account using this promo code offer, and you will receive a play $5, get $55 in Free Lineups from there. This gives you the comfort of knowing that you can place your first entry across any of these games tonight for $5, knowing you will get a $55 bonus to use no matter what happens.

With so many games tonight, including two high-profile series where the underdogs are leading 2-1 (Hawks and Timberwolves), it does not get much better than this type of welcome offer giving you two chances to win big.

Redeem the Boom Sports promo code WTOP55 for this welcome offer, and start placing your favorite NBA player prop entries for the NBA playoffs from there.

Boom Sports (Fantasy) Promo Code WTOP55 for $55 NBA Playoff Bonus

Boom Sorts Promo Code WTOP55 Welcome Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups In-App Promos Daily Wheel Spin, 50/50 Wheel Tokens, World Series of Picks, Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 25th 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

With four NBA games tonight, there is a ton to get into. It can be overwhelming, but having this welcome offer in hand makes it a little easier to dive into, knowing that you can get your first entry refunded should it end up losing.

As detailed above, new users who sign up using this promo code will claim a $55 bonus to use for the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other sport. Of course, for tonight, we expect to see a ton of interest in the four NBA playoff games.

Full NBA Playoff Schedule Saturday, April 25th

Here is a look at the full schedule tonight:

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic, 1 p.m. ET. Series tied 1-1

Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns, 3:30 p.m. ET. Thunder lead 2-0

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks, 6 p.m. ET. Hawks lead 2-1

Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. ET. Timberwolves lead 2-1

Use Boom Sports to place your favorite NBA player prop entries for these games tonight, and use the promo code WTOP55 for fantastic welcome offer.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP55: Steps to Sign Up