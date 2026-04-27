Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get New $55 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL, MLB Games

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Redeem the Boom (Fantasy) Sports promo code WTOP55 in time for a fun, three game NBA playoff slate tonight. All new users who redeem this welcome offer can claim a fantastic welcome offer to use for the three games tonight between the Pistons-Magic, Thunder-Suns and Timberwolves-Nuggets.







Create a new account to unlock a play $5, get $55 in Free Lineups offer. Simply place your first entry on the app for $5 on the NBA playoffs, or any other sport, and claim $55 in Free Lineups, giving you plenty of ammo to dive into the NBA playoffs tonight.

As mentioned above, there are three NBA playoff games tonight to check out for your welcome offer. Boom Sports has you covered with a bunch of player prop lines that you can combine multiple picks into an entry. The more picks the higher the payout, but the higher the risk as well, so it is all a risk-reward proposition.

So, make sure to activate the Boom (Fantasy) Sports promo code WTOP55 for a $55 risk-free entry to use for tonight.

Boom Sports (Fantasy) Promo Code WTOP55 for $55 NBA Playoff Bonus

Boom Sorts Promo Code WTOP55 Welcome Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups In-App Promos Daily Wheel Spin, 50/50 Wheel Tokens, World Series of Picks, Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 27th 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

With three NBA playoff games tonight, along with NHL playoffs and MLB regular season games, there is a ton to get into. It can be overwhelming, but signing up with this welcome offer is a great place to start so you can redeem $55 in free lineups to get your account started.

As detailed above, new users who sign up using this promo code will claim a $55 bonus to use for the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other sport. Of course, for tonight, we expect to see a ton of interest in the four NBA playoff games.

NBA Playoff Preview Tonight via Boom Sports

Of the three games tonight, here are the five players with the highest point prop lines:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder) @ Suns Line: 31.5 Points

@ Suns Nikola Jokić (Nuggets) vs. Timberwolves Line: 31.5 Points

vs. Timberwolves Cade Cunningham (Pistons) @ Magic Line: 27.5 Points

@ Magic Jamal Murray (Nuggets) vs. Timberwolves Line: 27.5 Points

vs. Timberwolves Julius Randle (Timberwolves) @ Nuggets Line: 23.5 Points

@ Nuggets

If you’re looking to build high-value entries tonight, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in a prime spot. The Thunder superstar is scorching the nets, averaging 34.7 points per game so far this postseason. He draws a highly favorable matchup against a vulnerable Suns defense that has struggled immensely to guard the Thunder, surrendering a league-worst 120.0 opponent points per game to go with an abysmal 123.1 defensive rating.

On the flip side, Cade Cunningham carries a massive 27.5-point line into a brutal road matchup. While Cunningham has been phenomenal—averaging 31.0 points over three postseason games in this series—the Magic boast an absolutely suffocating defense overall. Orlando is holding the Pistons to just 101.3 points per game and holds a 99.7 defensive rating. Expect the Magic to throw everything at Cunningham to keep him under his total.

Finally, the heavyweight clash between the Nuggets and Timberwolves features two of the highest lines of the night in Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray. Jokić has struggled to score in this series and will have to battle a gritty Timberwolves defense that has been fantastic guarding him with Rudy Gobert.

How to Redeem the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP55