Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get New $55 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games Sunday

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All new users can activate the Boom (Fantasy) Sports promo code WTOP55 in time for a Sunday filled with NBA games, with four games on the schedule. Those who set up a new account can claim a fantastic welcome offer to use for all four NBA playoff games Sunday, including a huge Game 4 between the Celtics vs. the Sixers.







Create a new account to unlock a play $5, get $55 in Free Lineups offer. Simply place your first entry on the app for $5 on the NBA playoffs, or any other sport, and claim $55 in Free Lineups, giving you plenty of ammo to dive into the NBA playoffs tonight.

You can use this opportunity to place an entry for any of the four NBA playoff games tonight, and below we will detail your player prop entries specifically for the Celtics vs. Sixers game. Boom Sports has you covered with a bunch of player prop lines that you can combine multiple picks into an entry. The more picks the higher the payout, but the higher the risk as well, so it is all a risk-reward proposition.

So, get your account started by signing up with the Boom (Fantasy) Sports promo code WTOP55 for a $55 risk-free entry to use for tonight.

Boom (Fantasy) Promo Code WTOP55 for Celtics-Sixers, NBA Playoff Bonus

Boom Sorts Promo Code WTOP55 Welcome Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups In-App Promos Daily Wheel Spin, 50/50 Wheel Tokens, World Series of Picks, Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 26th 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Use this opportunity to place your favorite NBA player prop entries for the games Sunday.

Remember, all who sign up using this promo code will claim a play $5, get $55 in Free Lineups to use for the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other sport.

How to Use Your NBA Bonus for Celtics vs. Sixers

Now for the fun part: putting together our picks. You can apply your no-sweat entries directly to tonight’s extensive player prop market. Below are seven of the highest point lines available for the Celtics-Sixers matchup:

Player Point Prop Tyrese Maxey 26.5 Jaylen Brown 26.5 Jayson Tatum 22.5 Paul George 17.5 VJ Edgecombe 15.5 Kelly Oubre Jr. 13.5 Derrick White 12.5

Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown lead the pack, both carrying a point prop of 26.5. Based on their recent performances, the data leans heavily toward the over for both players. Maxey has averaged a team-high 27 points per game for the Sixers in this series against the Celtics, taking 26.3 field goal attempts per contest and handling a massive 32.9% usage rate. Meanwhile, Boston’s Jaylen Brown comes into this matchup averaging an impressive 29 points per game on 50.8% shooting.

How to Redeem the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP55