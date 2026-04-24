Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get New $55 Bonus for Celtics-Sixers, NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

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Redeem the Boom (Fantasy) Sports promo code WTOP55 in time for a fun, three game NBA playoff slate tonight. All new users who redeem this welcome offer can claim a fantastic welcome offer to use for the three games tonight between the Celtics vs. Sixers, Spurs vs. Blazers and Lakers vs. Rockets.







Create a new account to unlock a play $5, get $55 in Free Lineups offer. Simply place your first entry on the app for $5 on the NBA playoffs, or any other sport, and claim $55 in Free Lineups, giving you plenty of ammo to dive into the NBA playoffs tonight.

As mentioned above, there are three NBA playoff games tonight to check out for your welcome offer. Boom Sports has you covered with a bunch of player prop lines that you can combine multiple picks into an entry. The more picks the higher the payout, but the higher the risk as well, so it is all a risk-reward proposition.

So, get your account started by signing up with the Boom (Fantasy) Sports promo code WTOP55 for a $55 risk-free entry to use for tonight.

Boom Sports (Fantasy) Promo Code WTOP55 for $55 NBA Playoff Bonus

Boom Sorts Promo Code WTOP55 Welcome Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups In-App Promos Daily Wheel Spin, 50/50 Wheel Tokens, World Series of Picks, Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 24th 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Use this opportunity to place an NBA entry for any of the three games tonight, or an entry that includes picks in all three, knowing that you have the benefit of a risk-free entry thanks to this welcome offer. Remember, all who sign up using this promo code will claim a play $5, get $55 in Free Lineups to use for the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other sport.

How to Sign Up With the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP55