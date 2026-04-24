Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get New $55 Bonus for Celtics-Sixers, NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Redeem the Boom (Fantasy) Sports promo code WTOP55 in time for a fun, three game NBA playoff slate tonight. All new users who redeem this welcome offer can claim a fantastic welcome offer to use for the three games tonight between the Celtics vs. Sixers, Spurs vs. Blazers and Lakers vs. Rockets.
Create a new account to unlock a play $5, get $55 in Free Lineups offer. Simply place your first entry on the app for $5 on the NBA playoffs, or any other sport, and claim $55 in Free Lineups, giving you plenty of ammo to dive into the NBA playoffs tonight.
As mentioned above, there are three NBA playoff games tonight to check out for your welcome offer. Boom Sports has you covered with a bunch of player prop lines that you can combine multiple picks into an entry. The more picks the higher the payout, but the higher the risk as well, so it is all a risk-reward proposition.
So, get your account started by signing up with the Boom (Fantasy) Sports promo code WTOP55 for a $55 risk-free entry to use for tonight.
Boom Sports (Fantasy) Promo Code WTOP55 for $55 NBA Playoff Bonus
|Boom Sorts Promo Code
|WTOP55
|Welcome Offer
|Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups
|In-App Promos
|Daily Wheel Spin, 50/50 Wheel Tokens, World Series of Picks, Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, Boosts, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|April 24th 2026
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Use this opportunity to place an NBA entry for any of the three games tonight, or an entry that includes picks in all three, knowing that you have the benefit of a risk-free entry thanks to this welcome offer. Remember, all who sign up using this promo code will claim a play $5, get $55 in Free Lineups to use for the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other sport.
How to Sign Up With the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP55
All new users in eligible states can take these steps to unlock a risk-free entry this weekend:
- Head to the app and use the Boom Sports promo code WTOP55.
- Fill in the basic account info needed to confirm your identity and age.
- Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, like a debit card or online banking.
- Place a $5 entry.
Use this opportunity to place your favorite NBA player prop entries for the NBA playoffs tonight and the rest of this week.
NBA Schedule Tonight for Boom Fantasy Entries
There are three games to dive into tonight, with the full schedule listed below:
- Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. ET
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. ET
- San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET
There is some huge injury news heading into these games tonight, with all three games having some intrigue. Joel Embiid has been out with an appendectomy, and is listed as doubtful for tonight. So, he will likely miss tonights game, but could return for Game 4.
Then, we have Austin Reaves upgraded to questionable for the Lakers tonight as he is dealing with an oblique strain. It would be huge to get him back as the Lakers look to hold on this series with a 2-0 lead and hope to get Luka Doncic back at some point if they move on.
For the night game the status of Victor Wembanyama is going to be massive, as he suffered a concussion in Game 2. It remains to be seen if he will be able to clear the protocol in time for Game 3 tonight.