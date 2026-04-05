Blues visit the Avalanche after Holloway’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (32-31-12, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (50-15-10, in the Central Division) Denver; Sunday, 9:30 p.m.…

St. Louis Blues (32-31-12, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (50-15-10, in the Central Division)

Denver; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -237, Blues +193; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Colorado Avalanche after Dylan Holloway’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Blues’ 6-2 win.

Colorado has gone 50-15-10 overall with a 15-4-5 record in Central Division games. The Avalanche have given up 187 goals while scoring 282 for a +95 scoring differential.

St. Louis is 32-31-12 overall and 6-14-0 against the Central Division. The Blues have a -31 scoring differential, with 201 total goals scored and 232 conceded.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 6-1. Valeri Nichushkin scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 51 goals and 71 assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 18 goals and 35 assists for the Blues. Holloway has scored six goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blues: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Cale Makar: out (upper body), Nicolas Roy: out (upper body).

Blues: Tyler Tucker: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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