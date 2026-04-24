Blue Jays are moving struggling Jeff Hoffman out of the closer’s role

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are moving Jeff Hoffman out of the closer’s role, general manager Ross Atkins…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are moving Jeff Hoffman out of the closer’s role, general manager Ross Atkins said before Friday’s game against Cleveland.

“In the short term, we are going to share that responsibility,” Atkins said.

Hoffman is 1-2 with three saves in six chances and a 7.59 ERA in 12 games this season, his second with Toronto.

Hoffman blew the save in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the 2025 World Series when he gave up a game-tying home run to Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas. It was the only homer Hoffman allowed in 12 1/3 postseason innings after giving up 15 in the regular season.

“I’ve cost everybody in here a World Series ring,” Hoffman said in Toronto’s clubhouse following that emotional loss.

Hoffman came on for the save in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Angels. He struck out Zach Neto to begin the inning, but the next four batters reached safely, with two of them hit by pitches. Louis Varland replaced Hoffman and got Nolan Schanuel to ground into a game-ending double play.

Varland and sidearming right-hander Tyler Rogers are among the candidates to close games for the Blue Jays.

Hoffman signed a $33 million, three-year contract with Toronto in January 2025. He was a first-time All-Star with Philadelphia in 2024.

The Blue Jays picked Hoffman ninth overall in the 2014 draft. He was traded to Colorado the following year in a blockbuster deal that brought star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and reliever LaTroy Hawkins to Toronto.

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