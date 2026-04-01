Blackhawks visit the Oilers after Bertuzzi’s 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (27-34-14, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (38-28-9, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Chicago Blackhawks (27-34-14, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (38-28-9, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Edmonton Oilers after Tyler Bertuzzi’s two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Edmonton is 38-28-9 overall and 20-13-4 in home games. The Oilers have a 36-9-7 record in games they score three or more goals.

Chicago has a 27-34-14 record overall and a 14-18-6 record on the road. The Blackhawks are 9-12-6 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season. The Oilers won 4-1 in the last meeting. Evan Bouchard led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bouchard has 20 goals and 66 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Connor Bedard has 30 goals and 37 assists for the Blackhawks. Frank Nazar has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-5-3, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Leon Draisaitl: out (lower-body), Colton Dach: out (undisclosed), Trent Frederic: out (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: Shea Weber: out for season (ankle), Artyom Levshunov: out for season (hand), Andrew Mangiapane: out (upper body), Oliver Moore: out (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: out for season (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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