BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for MLB, NBA Play-In Games

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into a fun day of MLB regular season games, or get a head start on NBA play-in wagers this week after activating the BetRivers promo code WTOP. There are 10 MLB games to dive into today, including some high-profile matchups between the Astros-Mariners, Cubs-Phillies, Angles-Yankees and Mets-Dodgers. Then, starting tomorrow, we have NBA play-in games for the rest of the week.



The reward you get from BetRivers depends on your location, which will be picked up from the device you use to register with. Users in Pennsylvania and Michigan will be able to choose between these three options for the sportsbook or the casino:

100% poker bonus match up to $1,000

Win 1st day or get a bonus back ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) and 500 bonus spins

2nd chance bonus bet up to $500

Those who sign up in New Jersey will have the ability to bet up to $250. If that bet settles as a loss, you will get your stake returned in the form of bonuses. Lastly, West Virginia users will get a casino offer. Win your 1st day or get up to $500 back along with 250 in bonus spins.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP for MLB, NBA Bonus

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP New BetRivers User Offer PA, MI, NJ, WV Offers Terms and Conditions New Users 21+ in Eligible States Date Last Verified April 13th, 2026

Set up your new account and take advantage of this fantastic welcome offer on BetRivers. As mentioned earlier, there are a couple different offers available based on the state you are located in, but either way this promo code offer is an excellent way to get your account started off on the right foot.

No matter what state you are located in, these are flexible offers designed to help you get started off on the right foot, and start locking in these bonuses for the MLB, NBA or any other sport you are excited about.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Steps to Sign Up

New customers in four states can complete these easy steps to redeem a bonus for sports betting, casino games and poker:

Head to the sportsbook using the BetRivers promo code WTOP to activate the best BetRivers promo code offer in your state. Fill in the basic account info needed to verify your identity and age. It will ask for your date of birth, email and residential address. Make a deposit using a debit card, online banking or another accepted payment method. Place a second chance bet, start playing casino games or use your poker bonus.

Full MLB Schedule Today for MLB Bonus

With some teams getting the day off as a travel day, there are only 10 MLB games on the slate today as opposed to the full 15. That said, as mentioned earlier, there are some fun matchups to dive into.

Here is a look at the full schedule: