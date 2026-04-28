BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 NBA for Hawks-Knicks, Any NBA Playoffs, MLB Game

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Check out all three NBA playoff games tonight with a bonus in hand after redeeming the BetRivers promo code WTOP. All new users who claim this offer will receive a fantastic welcome offer depending on the state they are located in, and can use this offer to use on the NBA slate tonight between the Sixers-Celtics, Hawks-Knicks and Blazers-Spurs games.



The reward you get from BetRivers depends on your location, which will be picked up from the device you use to register with. Users in Pennsylvania and Michigan will be able to choose between these three options for the sportsbook or the casino:

100% poker bonus match up to $1,000

Win 1st day or get a bonus back ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) and 500 bonus spins

2nd chance bonus bet up to $500

Those who sign up in New Jersey will have the ability to bet up to $250. If that bet settles as a loss, you will get your stake returned in the form of bonuses. Lastly, West Virginia users will get a casino offer. Win your 1st day or get up to $500 back along with 250 in bonus spins.

No matter what state you are located in, this is a great way to sign up and get in on the action with the BetRivers promo code WTOP.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP New BetRivers User Offer PA, MI, NJ, WV Offers Terms and Conditions New Users 21+ in Eligible States Date Last Verified April 28th, 2026

While there are multiple welcome offers for all new users, one thing that is constant is that, no matter what state you are located in, you will be able to claim a generous welcome offer to get your new account started off on the right foot.

There are two teams that have a chance to close out the series at home tonight between the Celtics and the Spurs, while the Hawks and Knicks are in a battle with the series tied 2-2. Below, we will detail the full schedule and what the lines are priced at for tonight.

NBA Playoff Betting Preview via BetRivers

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks ATL +210 / NYK -260 ATL +6.5 (-105) / NYK -6.5 (-115) O/U 214 (-110) Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs POR +500 / SAS -699 POR +12.5 (-110) / SAS -12.5 (-110) O/U 215 (-110) Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics PHI +400 / BOS -549 PHI +11.5 (-110) / BOS -11.5 (-110) O/U 214 (-110)

When evaluating tonight’s slate for true value, we put a lot of stock in advanced metrics, which highlight a few lopsided advantages. The Knicks hold a clear edge over the Hawks, boasting a 6.0 Net Rate and a 53.2% Total Rebound Percentage this series.

An even wider gap exists in the Celtics-76ers matchup. Boston leads with a dominant 14.0 Net Rate and grabs 55.9% of available rebounds. These statistical disparities make New York and Boston our great looks to win and cover the spread tonight.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Steps to Sign Up

New customers in four states can complete these easy steps to redeem a bonus for sports betting, casino games and poker: