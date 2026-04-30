BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for Hawks-Knicks, Any NBA, MLB Game

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Dive into the NBA playoffs tonight by unlocking the BetRivers promo code WTOP in time for all three games. All new users who claim this offer will receive a fantastic welcome offer depending on the state they are located in, and can use this offer to use on the NBA slate tonight between the Sixers-Celtics, Hawks-Knicks and Nuggets-Wolves games tonight.



The reward you get from BetRivers depends on your location, which will be picked up from the device you use to register with. Users in Pennsylvania and Michigan will be able to choose between these three options for the sportsbook or the casino:

100% poker bonus match up to $1,000

Win 1st day or get a bonus back ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) and 500 bonus spins

2nd chance bonus bet up to $500

Those who sign up in New Jersey will have the ability to bet up to $250. If that bet settles as a loss, you will get your stake returned in the form of bonuses. Lastly, West Virginia users will get a casino offer. Win your 1st day or get up to $500 back along with 250 in bonus spins.

No matter what state you are located in, this is a great way to sign up and get in on the action with the BetRivers promo code WTOP.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP New BetRivers User Offer PA, MI, NJ, WV Offers Terms and Conditions New Users 21+ in Eligible States Date Last Verified April 30th, 2026

While there are multiple welcome offers for all new users, one thing that is constant is that, no matter what state you are located in, you will be able to claim a generous welcome offer to get your new account started off on the right foot.

Let’s look into the three games tonight in more detail in a section below.

NBA Playoff Preview via BetRivers

New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks Spread: Knicks -2.5 (-110) | Hawks +2.5 (-110) Moneyline: Knicks -143 | Hawks +118 Total: O/U 213.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers Spread: Celtics -5.5 (-115) | 76ers +5.5 (-105) Moneyline: Celtics -238 | 76ers +190 Total: O/U 212.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline: Nuggets -250 | Timberwolves +200 Spread: Nuggets -5.5 (-115) | Timberwolves +5.5 (-105) Total (Over/Under): 225.5 (O -110 / U -110)



The New York Knicks travel to Atlanta as 2.5-point road favorites against the Atlanta Hawks. New York’s offense has been humming with a 114.3 offensive rating, powered by Jalen Brunson (28.2 PPG, 5.8 APG) and Karl-Anthony Towns (20.0 PPG, 11.4 RPG). However, keep a close eye on New York’s rotation; Josh Hart is listed as day-to-day with a back issue. The Hawks will lean heavily on CJ McCollum (20.8 PPG) and Jalen Johnson (19.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG) to defend their home floor.

In the second matchup, the Boston Celtics head to Philadelphia as 5.5-point favorites. Boston boasts a stellar 7.2 Net Rating this postseason behind the dynamic wing duo of Jaylen Brown (25.8 PPG) and Jayson Tatum (24.6 PPG, 10.6 RPG). For the Philadelphia 76ers, all analytical eyes are on Joel Embiid, who is listed as probable. Embiid has been an absolute force since returning in Game 4, averaging 29.5 points and 7.0 rebounds. Alongside Tyrese Maxey’s 25.6 points and 6.8 assists per game, Philadelphia has the firepower to challenge Boston’s top-tier defense and force a Game 7.

Lastly, the Denver Nuggets travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves as 5.5-point favorites. We’ve seen time and time again that injury reports dictate market movement, and the Timberwolves sitting at a +200 longshot on the moneyline directly reflects star guard Anthony Edwards being sidelined with a knee injury. Denver is fueled by Nikola Jokić’s brilliant all-around production (25.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game) alongside Jamal Murray’s team-leading 26.0 points per contest. Despite the setback, Minnesota still holds a +3.8 net rating and will rely heavily on Julius Randle (19.4 PPG, 8.0 RPG) to try and keep the score tight against a dangerous Denver attack.

How to Sign Up With the BetRivers Promo Code WTOP

New customers in four states can complete these easy steps to redeem a bonus for sports betting, casino games and poker: