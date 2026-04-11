BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for UFC 327, Masters Final Round

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a stacked betting board, and today we are looking at an absolute dream scenario for sports bettors. Between the heavy-hitting MLB matchups, the high-stakes drama of the Masters Final Round, and a brutal UFC 327 card, we have plenty of opportunities to chase a nice pay day. To help maximize your bankroll, register here with the latest BetMGM bonus code to claim a massive welcome offer.

Here is how the BetMGM bonus offer breaks down for our betting community: If you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you get a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer. For punters in all other legal US states, the $1,500 First Bet offer is your ticket to the show. That means you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet, and if it loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code for the UFC and Masters

Before we dive into my personal betting sheet for today, let’s get the administrative work out of the way. Knowing exactly what is on the table is the first rule of smart handicapping.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 11, 2026

Maximizing Your BetMGM Welcome Offer

If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the “bet $10, get $150” bonus is a fantastic offer if you want to key in on a heavy favorite—like the 10-3 Los Angeles Dodgers—to simply win the game outright and secure an easy $150 in bonus bets.

For bettors in all other participating states, we are locking in that $1,500 First Bet Offer using bonus code TOP1500. I love using this specific promotion to take calculated risks on more exotic wagers or slight underdogs. If your initial read falls short, you get your entire wagered amount back in bonus bets (up to $1,500), giving us a second chance to attack the board.

Stepping into the Octagon: Betting UFC 327

The UFC 327 main card is ripe for a moneyline parlay. We’ve got Jiří Procházka going to war against Carlos Ulberg, Azamat Murzakanov taking on Paulo Costa, Curtis Blaydes trading heavy leather with Josh Hokit, Dominick Reyes facing Johnny Walker, and a gritty clash between Cub Swanson and Nate Landwehr.

When looking at a fight card like this, I love stringing together two or three clear favorites into a parlay to boost the odds. Using your $1,500 First Bet Offer on a well-researched UFC 327 parlay gives you a real chance at a massive payout, knowing you have that safety net in place if a flash knockout ruins the ticket.

Chasing the Green Jacket: The Masters Final Round

Nothing tests your nerves quite like Sunday at Augusta. If you want to move beyond simple tournament winner bets, the Masters Final Round is the perfect time to look at finishing position props.

I’m closely watching Rory McIlroy and a few other key golfers who historically surge on Sundays. Using your BetMGM bonus on McIlroy for a Top-5 finish, or even keying him in a head-to-head matchup against another top contender, is a savvy way to keep your skin in the game through the back nine.

How to Use the BetMGM Bonus Code

Ready to get in the trenches with us? Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps before the first pitch, the first tee time, or the opening bell:

Create an Account: Click here to sign up. You will need to register by providing standard personal information (like your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: This is the critical step. Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia should input bonus code TOP150. Bettors in all other participating states must use bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once verified, make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods provided. Place Your Wager: With your account funded and your promo code locked in, you are ready to bet. Whether you are backing my Astros moneyline pick, building a UFC 327 parlay, or cheering on Rory McIlroy at the Masters, your first wager is completely covered.

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