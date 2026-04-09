BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA, MLB, Masters

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Claim one of two fantastic, state dependent, welcome offers when you redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. All new users who sign up will be able to receive either a $1,500 first bet offer or a $150 bonus, depending on the state you are located in.







New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. For new players located in all other eligible states, the sportsbook provides a $1,500 first-bet offer, receiving the state of your initial bet back if it settles as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB, NBA, Masters Bonus

Whether you are backing Ryan Weathers and the Yankees as they host Jeffrey Springs and the Athletics, or you prefer the 1:40 PM ET matchup featuring Jack Flaherty’s Tigers visiting Mick Abel and the Twins, MGM has exclusive offers to elevate your April 9 betting slate. It goes without saying that claiming substantial bonuses before the first pitch gives you a crucial analytical edge.

Here is a complete breakdown of the current promotional offers:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 9th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code Welcome Offer Details

As Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers (4-7) prepare to face Mick Abel and the Minnesota Twins (5-6), new users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV will receive a “bet $10, get $150” bonus—awarded if your initial $10 wager wins.

For users in all other participating US states (outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV), the exclusive promotion available is the $1,500 first-bet offer. This provides excellent coverage if you plan to wager on the April 9 clash where Ryan Weathers and the New York Yankees (8-2) host Jeffrey Springs and the Athletics (3-7). Whether you back the heavy-hitting Yankees or look for longshot value on a road upset from the Athletics, BetMGM will refund your loss in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum if your initial bet is unsuccessful.

MLB Odds, Preview via BetMGM

Here is the complete schedule and odds for today’s MLB slate:

Athletics (3-7) at New York Yankees (8-2) – 1:35 PM ET Moneyline: Yankees -208 / Athletics +170 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+105) / Athletics +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.0 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Detroit Tigers (4-7) at Minnesota Twins (5-6) – 1:40 PM ET Moneyline: Tigers -139 / Twins +115 Total: 8.0 (Over -120 / Under +100)



The New York Yankees enter their matchup as massive -208 moneyline favorites. We’ve seen time and time again that laying over -200 chalk requires careful bankroll management, but their lineup has been powered by a dangerous duo of heavy hitters. Giancarlo Stanton boasts an impressive .835 OPS with seven RBIs, while Aaron Judge carries an .828 OPS and seven RBIs of his own. On the mound, Yankees starter Ryan Weathers brings an elite 12.375 K/9 strikeout rate despite his 4.50 ERA. He faces Athletics probable pitcher Jeffrey Springs, backed by a solid 2.382 ERA and 7.147 K/9.

Shortly after, the Detroit Tigers are listed as -139 road favorites against the Minnesota Twins. This clash features a pitching matchup where both arms are desperately searching for rhythm. Tigers starter Jack Flaherty carries a lofty 7.56 ERA but has flashed underlying strikeout potential with an 8.64 K/9. Meanwhile, Twins probable pitcher Mick Abel has struggled early on, sporting a 9.00 ERA and a 6.75 K/9.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting in on the action before the first pitch is a simple, straightforward process. To claim your preferred promotion, users will need to create and register a new account with BetMGM by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity.

During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code that corresponds to your location:

Use bonus code TOP150 if you are located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV).

if you are located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV). Use bonus code TOP1500 if you are located in any other participating state.

Once your account is successfully registered and your bonus code is applied, you will need to deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s approved secure methods.

After completing this qualifying deposit, your offer is officially activated. You are now ready to hunt for value on today’s MLB slate, whether you want to back the New York Yankees (8-2) against the Athletics (3-7) at 1:35 PM ET, or take a stance on the 1:40 PM ET divisional clash between the Detroit Tigers (4-7) and the Minnesota Twins (5-6).