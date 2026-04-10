BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Masters, NBA, MLB This Weekend

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Redeem one of two fantastic, state dependent, offers when you sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. All new users who sign up will be able to receive either a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet offer, giving you plenty of ammo to dive into the Masters, NBA and MLB games this weekend.







New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. For new players located in all other eligible states, the sportsbook provides a $1,500 first-bet offer, receiving the state of your initial bet back if it settles as a loss

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB, Masters Bonus

With MGM listed as an active bookmaker for the upcoming April 10 slate, new users have a great opportunity to get involved and find some early-season value. Whether you are eyeing the 2:20 PM ET clash in Chicago or waiting for the 6:40 PM ET nightcap in Philadelphia, you can utilize these introductory offers before the first pitch.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 10th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: $1,500 First Bet Offer or Bet $10, Get $150

When we analyze futures prices and daily consensus odds, having flexibility in your bankroll is everything. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager cashes.

New customers in all other participating US states will receive a $1,500 First Bet Offer. With this promo, you can wager up to $1,500 on your very first bet and receive your stake back in bonus bets if your wager happens to lose.

These offers provide incredible leverage for today’s board. For instance, a new user in Pennsylvania might use their $1,500 First Bet Offer to back the hometown Philadelphia Phillies (6-6) as Jesús Luzardo (#44) takes the mound against Michael Soroka (#34) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (6-6). If you prefer the earlier action, you could apply your qualifying wager to the 2:20 PM ET matchup, utilizing the promo on either the Chicago Cubs (6-6) behind Shota Imanaga (#18) or the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates (7-5) with Carmen Mlodzinski (#50).

Take Advantage of BetMGM MLB Bonus Code Today

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs (2:20 PM ET) Moneyline: Cubs -149 / Pirates +125 Runline: Cubs -1.5 (+155) / Pirates +1.5 (-189) Total: O/U 6.5 (Over -120 / Under +100)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies (6:40 PM ET) Moneyline: Phillies -189 / Diamondbacks +155 Runline: Phillies -1.5 (+110) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (-133) Total: O/U 8.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



The early matchup in Chicago presents an intriguing market to apply your bonus. The Cubs turn to Shota Imanaga, who has recorded a solid 9.9 K/9 and a 1.20 WHIP across 10 innings. He is backed by a lineup featuring Nico Hoerner, who is off to a scorching start with a .333 batting average and a 1.001 OPS. They face a Pittsburgh squad expected to deploy Carmen Mlodzinski, who has been highly effective at missing bats with a 13.0 K/9 rate over 9 innings of work. Given Mlodzinski’s underlying swing-and-miss metrics, the Pirates at +125 offer a tempting longshot value on the moneyline.

Later in the day, baseball fans will be treated to a phenomenal pitching duel in Philadelphia. The Phillies send Jesús Luzardo to the mound, armed with a dominant 12.79 K/9 and a microscopic 0.95 WHIP through 12.2 innings. The Diamondbacks counter with Michael Soroka, who has been nearly unhittable early this season. Soroka boasts a stellar 0.90 ERA, 11.7 K/9, and a 1.20 WHIP across 10 frames. We’ve seen time and time again that elite strikeout arms neutralize potent offenses, making this 6:40 PM ET nightcap an excellent target for under bettors or strikeout props.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to dive into the April 10 MLB action and find your edge? Activating your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. New users will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify their identity and location.

During the sign-up process, you will be prompted to enter a promo code. It goes without saying that getting the right code is crucial: be sure to input bonus code TOP150 if you are registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. For new players in all other participating states, use bonus code TOP1500.

After your account is verified, you must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods in order to activate the offer. Once your initial funds are loaded, you are fully prepared to place your qualifying wager. With your bonus activated, you can target either of today’s exciting matchups, whether you prefer the 2:20 PM ET first pitch between the Pittsburgh Pirates (7-5) and Chicago Cubs (6-6), or the 6:40 PM ET clash between the Arizona Diamondbacks (6-6) and Philadelphia Phillies (6-6).