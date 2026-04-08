BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Masters, MLB, NBA Games

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Golf fans excited for the Masters this week are able to utilize the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to redeem one of two fantastic welcome offers for this tournament, depending on the state you are located in.







New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. For new players located in all other eligible states, the sportsbook provides a $1,500 first-bet offer.

No matter what state you are in, these are flexible offers design to get your account started off on the right foot.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Masters Bonus This Week

With an exciting slate of non-conference games scheduled for April 8, 2026, there is no better time to utilize the latest MGM promotions. Whether you are looking to back Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers against Dylan Cease and the Blue Jays, or you prefer targeting the Braves taking on the Angels, you can lock in extra value before the first pitch of tonight’s ET slate.

Here is the complete overview of the current welcome offers for these upcoming matchups:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 8th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code: Up to a $1,500 First Bet Offer or Bet $10, Get $150

When we put a lot of stock into our daily MLB handicapping, maximizing our starting bankroll is crucial. If you are looking to place a wager on the April 8 slate—such as backing Ohtani’s Dodgers or counting on Reid Detmers to lead the Angels past the Braves—the standard BetMGM bonus code (TOP1500) unlocks a massive $1,500 First Bet Offer. Available to new users in most participating US states, this setup allows you to fire up to $1,500 on your initial wager and get it entirely refunded in bonus bets if the market moves against you and your bet loses.

It does stand to reason that bettors located in MI, NJ, PA, and WV might prefer a lower-risk entry point to test the waters. Users in these four states have an exclusive choice between two distinct welcome promotions: opt for the aforementioned $1,500 First Bet Offer, or select the Bet $10, Get $150 promotion. With this second option (using code TOP150), finding a simple $10 value play—like taking Grant Holmes and the Braves or backing Dylan Cease to help the Blue Jays secure an upset win—yields $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins.

Take Advantage of BetMGM MLB Bonus Today

Before you place your wagers on the April 8, 2026, ET slate, review the latest odds to find the best value for your bonus bets. Here is a breakdown of the moneyline, total, and runline for today’s featured non-conference matchups:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline: Dodgers -161 / Blue Jays +135 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+105) / Blue Jays +1.5 (-125) Total: 7.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels Moneyline: Braves -137 / Angels +115 Runline: Braves -1.5 (+125) / Angels +1.5 (-149) Total: 8.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



It goes without saying that the Dodgers vs. Blue Jays matchup offers a premier pitching duel. We always look for value in the futures prices, but in the daily market, Shohei Ohtani at -161 is a fascinating price point. Ohtani boasts a 0.00 ERA over his first four innings of work on the mound while simultaneously slashing .286 with three home runs and eight RBIs at the plate. Alongside Freddie Freeman (three homers, 12 RBIs), the Dodgers are a powerhouse. However, if you are hunting for a home-dog longshot, Toronto’s Dylan Cease (+135) offers serious upside. Cease has been electric, posting a 2.79 ERA with a staggering 18 strikeouts over 9.2 innings pitched. If he generates early whiffs, the Blue Jays hold hidden value.

Out West, the evenly matched Braves and Angels square off in what should be a tightly contested affair. Angels starter Reid Detmers has looked sharp, flashing a 2.38 ERA and 13 punchouts through 11.1 innings. Yet, he faces a potent Atlanta lineup anchored by Drake Baldwin, who enters the game slashing .327 with five home runs and 14 RBIs. The Braves will rely on starter Grant Holmes (2.45 ERA through 11 innings) to keep the Los Angeles lineup in check. Backing the Braves at -1.5 (+125) on the runline stands out as an official prediction to extract plus-money value.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the Masters

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Whether you want to lay the juice on the 8-2 Los Angeles Dodgers or wager on the evenly matched 6-5 Atlanta Braves taking on the 6-5 Los Angeles Angels, follow these steps to activate your promotion ahead of the April 8, 2026, ET slate.

First, you will need to create and register a new account. The sportsbook platform will prompt you to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you are of legal betting age.

During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code that correlates to your location and preferred welcome offer:

Use bonus code TOP150 if you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV to opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 promotion.

if you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV to opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 promotion. Use bonus code TOP1500 in all other participating states to unlock the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

To finalize the activation, you must deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of the sportsbook’s secure banking methods. Once your account is funded, your offer is officially active. With your bankroll ready to go, you can confidently lock in your first wager—whether you are targeting Dylan Cease as a home underdog or backing Reid Detmers for the Angels—knowing your bonus is secured before the first pitch.