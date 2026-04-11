BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Masters, MLB, Any Game

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All new users can dive into a fun day of Masters and MLB action by activating the the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Create a new account to receive either a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet offer for the Masters, all MLB games and more.







If you’re physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will receive a a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. For users in all other participating US states, you unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer, giving you a serious safety net to hunt for longshot value on today’s action.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Masters, MLB Bonus Saturday

Whether you are backing the Yankees as they send Max Fried to the mound against Nick Martinez and the Rays, or you are waiting for the 7:15 PM ET late game featuring Ranger Suarez’s Red Sox visiting Kyle Leahy and the Cardinals, MGM is offering consensus odds on all the April 11 action.

Before the first pitch is thrown, eligible new bettors can take advantage of the sportsbook’s latest welcome promotions. Below is a breakdown of the current offers:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 11th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: $1,500 First Bet Offer or Bet $10, Get $150

If you are sizing up the 6:10 PM ET matchup between the Yankees and the Rays, knowing how to leverage these BetMGM welcome promos is your first step to finding an analytical edge. In most participating US states, new users unlock a generous $1,500 First Bet Offer. This means you can confidently stake up to $1,500 on your initial play—perhaps backing Max Fried’s Yankees or Nick Martinez’s Rays—knowing that if the bet loses, BetMGM refunds your entire stake as bonus bets.

Meanwhile, new users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV have an exciting offer of a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus. We put a lot of stock in low-risk, high-reward opportunities. By placing a simple $10 wager on the 7:15 PM ET clash between the Cardinals and the Red Sox, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets to attack futures prices or other matchups if your initial ticket cashes.

Take Advantage of BetMGM MLB Bonus Today

Before securing your bonus bets, review today’s slate of games. Here are the current lines provided by BetMGM for the April 11 matchups:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays (6:10 PM ET) Moneyline: Yankees -200 / Rays +165 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (-105) / Rays +1.5 (-115) Total: O/U 7.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals (7:15 PM ET) Moneyline: Red Sox -143 / Cardinals +120 Runline: Red Sox -1.5 (+125) / Cardinals +1.5 (-149) Total: O/U 8 (Over +100 / Under -120)



Today’s Top Matchups to Watch

Yankees at Rays

It does stand to reason that the Yankees are heavy -200 moneyline favorites here. They hand the ball to Max Fried, who has been lights-out with a 1.35 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP. He gets run support from a lineup mashing right now, anchored by Ben Rice (4 HRs, 12 RBIs, 1.253 OPS) and Aaron Judge (3 HRs, 7 RBIs). However, true value hunters might eye the Rays at +165. Tampa Bay counters with Nick Martinez, who sports a 2.25 ERA and a microscopic 0.67 WHIP. If Yandy Díaz (.373 average, 3 HRs, 1.066 OPS) can generate offense, Tampa Bay is a live home underdog.

Red Sox at Cardinals

In the later game, the Red Sox are laying -143 on the moneyline with Ranger Suarez toeing the rubber against St. Louis starter Kyle Leahy (5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP). Boston’s offense has immense upside right now, sparked by Wilyer Abreu’s scorching .392 average, 3 HRs, and 1.101 OPS. The Cardinals need a big night from Jordan Walker (5 HRs, 12 RBIs) to keep pace.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Whether you want to back the New York Yankees or take a swing on the St. Louis Cardinals, locking in your promo is a quick and straightforward process. To activate these promotions before today’s April 11 matchups, you just need to create and register a new account with BetMGM.

During sign-up, you will be prompted to enter standard personal information to verify your identity. This is exactly where you will punch in your promotional code to claim your preferred bonus:

Use bonus code TOP150 if you are registering in MI, NJ, PA, or WV.

if you are registering in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. Use bonus code TOP1500 if you are located in all other participating states.

After your account is registered and the correct promo code is applied, the final step is funding your new bankroll. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure methods to activate the offer. Once that qualifying deposit clears, your welcome bonus is officially live. You’ll be locked, loaded, and ready to find the edge on the 6:10 PM ET first pitch in the Yankees game or the 7:15 PM ET showdown for the Red Sox.