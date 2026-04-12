BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Masters, MLB, Any Game

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As we look ahead to the Sunday slate of MLB games and the last day of the Masters, new users can get in on the action by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 for a state dependent offer.







By creating a new account, users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if your initial wager wins. Meanwhile, users in all other participating U.S. states can exclusively claim the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB, Masters Bonus

Before you fire off your wagers on the 1:35 p.m. ET clash between the Diamondbacks (8-6) and the Phillies (6-7), or the 1:37 p.m. ET showdown featuring the Twins (7-7) and the Blue Jays (6-7), it pays to understand your leverage. Take a look at the current welcome offers available for new users below.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 12th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for $150 or $1,500 Welcome Offer

If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will receive the “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager cashes.

For baseball bettors located in all other participating U.S. states, the standard $1,500 First Bet Offer is available to get you started. We put a lot of stock in having a safety net when betting early-season baseball. Whether you are leaning toward Max Scherzer to shut down the Twins or Taj Bradley to lead Minnesota to a road victory, if your initial bet of up to $1,500 loses, BetMGM will refund your wager in bonus bets to give you another swing at finding a profitable edge.

Take Advantage of BetMGM MLB Bonus Today

Let’s dive into the consensus odds for today’s top matchups to see where the real value lies.

Arizona Diamondbacks @ Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline: Phillies -143 | Diamondbacks +120 Runline: Phillies -1.5 (+147) | Diamondbacks +1.5 (-179) Total: O/U 8.5 (Over -108 | Under -112)

Minnesota Twins @ Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline: Blue Jays -116 | Twins -102 Runline: Blue Jays +1.5 (-194) | Twins -1.5 (+160) Total: O/U 8.0 (Over -110 | Under -110)



The 1:35 p.m. ET clash offers some fascinating angles. Arizona’s Zac Gallen takes the mound boasting a sharp 3.00 ERA over 15 innings of work. He will look to silence a Philadelphia lineup anchored by Bryce Harper, who has already tallied nine RBIs. On the home side, Andrew Painter (4.82 ERA across 9.1 innings) gets the nod. We’ve seen time and time again how young arms can struggle against dynamic bats, so Painter will need to be extremely careful with Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, who is raking at a .311 clip with 11 RBIs so far this season.

Shortly after at 1:37 p.m. ET, we get a fantastic pitching duel. Minnesota’s Taj Bradley brings a stifling 1.08 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 16.2 innings. He faces off against Toronto veteran Max Scherzer, who holds a solid 3.38 ERA over his first eight innings. Keep an eye on Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., currently batting .320 with five RBIs, as he tries to navigate Bradley’s elite strikeout stuff.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to capitalize on market inefficiencies for the April 12, 2026, MLB slate? Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps before the first pitch: