BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Masters, MLB, Any Game

As we look ahead to the Sunday slate of MLB games and the last day of the Masters, new users can get in on the action by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 for a state dependent offer.
By creating a new account, users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if your initial wager wins. Meanwhile, users in all other participating U.S. states can exclusively claim the $1,500 First Bet Offer.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB, Masters Bonus
Before you fire off your wagers on the 1:35 p.m. ET clash between the Diamondbacks (8-6) and the Phillies (6-7), or the 1:37 p.m. ET showdown featuring the Twins (7-7) and the Blue Jays (6-7), it pays to understand your leverage. Take a look at the current welcome offers available for new users below.
|BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|TOP150
|New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY)
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Date Last Verified
|April 12th, 2026
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for $150 or $1,500 Welcome Offer
If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will receive the “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager cashes.
For baseball bettors located in all other participating U.S. states, the standard $1,500 First Bet Offer is available to get you started. We put a lot of stock in having a safety net when betting early-season baseball. Whether you are leaning toward Max Scherzer to shut down the Twins or Taj Bradley to lead Minnesota to a road victory, if your initial bet of up to $1,500 loses, BetMGM will refund your wager in bonus bets to give you another swing at finding a profitable edge.
Take Advantage of BetMGM MLB Bonus Today
Let’s dive into the consensus odds for today’s top matchups to see where the real value lies.
- Arizona Diamondbacks @ Philadelphia Phillies
- Moneyline: Phillies -143 | Diamondbacks +120
- Runline: Phillies -1.5 (+147) | Diamondbacks +1.5 (-179)
- Total: O/U 8.5 (Over -108 | Under -112)
- Minnesota Twins @ Toronto Blue Jays
- Moneyline: Blue Jays -116 | Twins -102
- Runline: Blue Jays +1.5 (-194) | Twins -1.5 (+160)
- Total: O/U 8.0 (Over -110 | Under -110)
The 1:35 p.m. ET clash offers some fascinating angles. Arizona’s Zac Gallen takes the mound boasting a sharp 3.00 ERA over 15 innings of work. He will look to silence a Philadelphia lineup anchored by Bryce Harper, who has already tallied nine RBIs. On the home side, Andrew Painter (4.82 ERA across 9.1 innings) gets the nod. We’ve seen time and time again how young arms can struggle against dynamic bats, so Painter will need to be extremely careful with Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, who is raking at a .311 clip with 11 RBIs so far this season.
Shortly after at 1:37 p.m. ET, we get a fantastic pitching duel. Minnesota’s Taj Bradley brings a stifling 1.08 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 16.2 innings. He faces off against Toronto veteran Max Scherzer, who holds a solid 3.38 ERA over his first eight innings. Keep an eye on Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., currently batting .320 with five RBIs, as he tries to navigate Bradley’s elite strikeout stuff.
How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500
Ready to capitalize on market inefficiencies for the April 12, 2026, MLB slate? Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps before the first pitch:
- Register a New Account: Users will need to create and register an account with BetMGM. During this initial step, provide standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you meet the legal betting age requirements.
- Apply the Promo Code: As you fill out your registration, be sure to enter the correct code for your location to lock in your edge. Eligible bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV should use bonus code TOP150, while users in all other participating states must enter bonus code TOP1500.
- Fund Your Wallet: Once your account is successfully verified, you must deposit at least $10 using one of the secure methods in order to activate the offer. BetMGM offers a variety of trusted banking options to complete this step safely.
- Place Your Wager: Head over to the MLB futures prices or today’s daily odds board and lock in your first bet. Whether you want to back Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks or place a runline wager on Max Scherzer and the Toronto Blue Jays, your introductory bet will now be fully covered by the BetMGM promotion.