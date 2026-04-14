BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Heat-Hornets, Blazers-Suns

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The NBA play-in tournament starts tonight between the Heat vs. Hornets and Blazers vs. Suns, and you can get in on the action after activating the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim a state dependent welcome offer.







By creating a new account, users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if your initial wager wins. Meanwhile, users in all other participating U.S. states can exclusively claim the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Play-In Matchups

We put a lot of stock into maximizing your initial equity. Depending on your state, here is the consensus on the available welcome offers to use on tonight’s slate:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 (If your bet wins) BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 14th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Unlocking Value for the NBA Play-In Tournament

As the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat prepare to square off on April 14, 2026, savvy bettors are already looking at futures prices and immediate angles to elevate the action. Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate the BetMGM bonus code to unlock a highly rewarding “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To claim this offer, simply place a $10 wager on tonight’s game. If your initial bet wins, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets alongside your standard cash payout.

For new customers in all other participating US states, the BetMGM bonus code secures a massive $1,500 First Bet Offer. This built-in safety net is ideal for targeting a longshot. If your first bet falls short, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in the form of bonus bets up to $1,500, giving you a second chance to find an analytical edge. Whether you are backing the home favorite or projecting a road upset, these flexible promotions provide tremendous value for tonight’s high-stakes matchup.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Tonight

When we evaluate the board for the moneyline, the spread, or the point total, tonight’s Play-In Tournament action is dripping with situational context. Here are the latest odds at BetMGM for tonight’s NBA schedule:

Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets (7:30 PM EDT) Moneyline: Hornets -222 / Heat +180 Spread: Hornets -5.5 (-110) / Heat +5.5 (-110) Total: O/U 229.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns Moneyline: Suns -167 / Trail Blazers +135 Spread: Suns -3.5 (-105) / Trail Blazers +3.5 (-115) Total: O/U 217.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



Charlotte will lean heavily on LaMelo Ball, who drove the offense with 20.1 points and 7.1 assists per game. On the other side, we always monitor player status closely: Miami is missing Nikola Jović (ankle) and Dru Smith (foot). Still, the Heat offer incredible value as a road underdog with a dangerous scoring duo in Tyler Herro (20.5 PPG) and Bam Adebayo (20.1 PPG, 10 RPG).

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with your new account and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets matchup is a streamlined process. Follow these simple steps to lock in your bonus before the 7:30 PM EDT tip-off: