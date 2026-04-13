BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Angels-Yankees, MLB, NBA Play-In Games

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Gear up for a fun MLB slate of games today, or look ahead to the NBA play-in games this week after redeeming the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim a state dependent welcome offer.







By creating a new account, users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if your initial wager wins. Meanwhile, users in all other participating U.S. states can exclusively claim the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB. NBA Bonus

Before finalizing your betting card for the upcoming MLB slate, it does stand to reason that you should maximize your starting capital. Whether you are analyzing Will Warren’s underlying metrics for the 8-7 Yankees against Yusei Kikuchi and the 8-8 Angels, or sizing up Justin Wrobleski taking the mound for the 11-4 Dodgers against David Peterson and the 7-9 Mets, MGM offers an elite way to get involved.

We’ve seen time and time again that smart bankroll management starts with exploiting top-tier promotional value. Review the table below for the latest codes and introductory offers available in your state:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 (If your bet wins) BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 13th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 or $1,500 First Bet Offer

Whether you are eating the chalk with the 11-4 Dodgers behind starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski or hunting for a lucrative payout on Yusei Kikuchi and the Angels, BetMGM provides flexible introductory offers tailored to your location. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which credits your account with $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins.

All other states in a valid BetMGM state will receive a $1,500 first bet offer. With the First Bet Offer, you can place an aggressive opening wager of up to $1,500 on matchups like the 8-7 Yankees hosting the Angels or the 7-9 Mets visiting Los Angeles. If the variance bites you and your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your entire wager amount in the form of bonus bets, giving you another bullet in the chamber.

Take Advantage of the BetMGM MLB Bonus Today

Review the current odds from BetMGM before locking in your wagers on the upcoming slate:

Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees Moneyline: Yankees -182 / Angels +150 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+115) / Angels +1.5 (-139) Total: 9 (Over -105 / Under -115)

New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline: Dodgers -182 / Mets +150 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+118) / Mets +1.5 (-143) Total: 9 (Over -105 / Under -115)



In New York, the Yankees host the Angels in an American League clash that screams value if you know where to look. New York’s offense has been heavily reliant on the scorching-hot bat of Ben Rice, who carries an absurd .356 batting average, 1.256 OPS, and 12 RBI into the matchup. He will back starter Will Warren against an Angels pitching staff that is hovering around a 3.99 team ERA. For Los Angeles, shortstop Zach Neto (.250 average, .899 OPS) and veteran Mike Trout (.777 OPS) are tasked with cracking a stingy Yankees pitching staff that boasts a dominant 2.78 overall ERA.

Out West, the high-powered 11-4 Dodgers welcome the Mets. Los Angeles features a terrifying lineup spearheaded by Andy Pages, who is currently raking with a .429 average, 1.181 OPS, and 17 RBI. Factor in superstar Shohei Ohtani (.286 average, .996 OPS, 10 RBI), and this elite offense is a massive test for Mets probable starter David Peterson. Meanwhile, New York aims to pull off the road upset behind Luis Robert Jr. (.319 average, .905 OPS) and Francisco Alvarez (.300 average, 1.016 OPS) as they take on Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to step up to the plate and jump into the action? Whether you plan to back Will Warren and the Yankees on April 13 or fade the consensus odds with a Mets upset on April 14, claiming your welcome bonus is a seamless process.

Follow these simple steps to activate your promotional offer:

Create an Account: Download the BetMGM app or visit their desktop site to initiate registration. You will need to create an account by providing standard personal information—such as your name, home address, email, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, it is critical to apply the correct promo code for your location. If you are registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use the bonus code TOP150. For new users in all other participating states, enter the bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods in order to officially activate the offer.

After completing these steps and funding your account, you are locked in and ready to place your initial wager on the Angels vs. Yankees, Mets vs. Dodgers, or any other futures prices and daily MLB markets available on the board.