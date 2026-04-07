BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Angels-Braves, All MLB Games Tuesday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into a fun MLB slate of games Tuesday by redeeming the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, and claim one of two welcome offers depending on the state you are located in. This is the perfect opportunity to start placing your favorite MLB bets today, and receive bonus bets while doing so.







New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. For new players located in all other eligible states, the sportsbook provides a $1,500 first-bet offer, receiving the state of your initial bet back if it settles as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB Bonus

Both the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels enter this contest with identical 6-5 records. Before the first pitch is thrown, new users can secure their sign-up bonuses by using the specific promo codes outlined below.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 7th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details: $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

We put a lot of stock in risk management, and BetMGM provides two excellent avenues for it depending on your location. If you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will receive a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” offer—which pays out the bonus if your initial $10 wager on the Braves vs. Angels hits. =

For new users registering in all other participating U.S. states, you get exclusive access to the $1,500 first-bet offer. It does stand to reason that this is an incredibly valuable safety net. You can back probable starters Reynaldo López for the Braves, or Yusei Kikuchi for the Angels, with an initial wager of up to $1,500. If the market moves against you and your prediction falls short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets, giving you a second chance to find a winning angle.

MLB Odds, Preview via BetMGM

Let’s look at the board. The Atlanta Braves (6-5) hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Angels (6-5) on April 7, 2026, at 9:38 PM ET. Both squads are looking to establish their early-season identity, and we’re seeing some intriguing consensus odds develop.

Bet Type Atlanta Braves Los Angeles Angels Moneyline -139 +115 Total Over 8.5 (-120) Under 8.5 (+100) Runline -1.5 (+125) +1.5 (-154)

Odds as of April 7, 2026 from BetMGM.

The Atlanta Braves enter this matchup as the -139 betting favorites on the moneyline. So far on the year, the Braves have posted a 3-2 record when laying the juice. However, here is where we look for market inefficiencies: the Los Angeles Angels have fully embraced the spoiler role, building a highly profitable 4-2 record when priced as the underdog.

It is never too early to look at the underlying situational splits. The Angels have been tough at home early this season, boasting a 3-1 record. They will need to rely on that home-field advantage to mask some glaring offensive struggles, as the team is batting just .202 collectively with a sluggish .344 slugging percentage and 43 total RBIs. Conversely, the Braves bring a much more potent lineup to the plate. Atlanta’s offense is hitting .249, backed by a .414 slugging percentage, 30 extra-base hits, and 50 RBIs, though they are currently sitting on a shaky 2-3 away record.

For totals bettors eyeing the 8.5-run line, we’ve seen time and time again that situational context is key. The Braves have favored lower-scoring, grinding games when favored this season, with the under cashing in 60% of those spots. The Angels, meanwhile, have seen an even 50/50 split between the over and under when playing as the underdog.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to exploit these early-season numbers and jump into the action? Claiming your welcome bonus before the first pitch is a quick, straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your offer:

Register for an Account: Navigate to the BetMGM sportsbook platform and begin the sign-up process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During registration, ensure you input the correct promo code for your region to secure your value. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use bonus code TOP150. For new users in all other participating U.S. states, enter bonus code TOP1500. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head over to the cashier section. You must deposit a minimum of $10 into your account using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to officially activate the promotion.

After completing these steps and funding your account, your welcome offer will be locked in. You are now ready to place your analytical wager on the Braves vs. Angels and enjoy the game!