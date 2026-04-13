BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for MLB, NBA Play-In Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on one of two no-brainer welcome offers for a huge week in sports by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Most new users will get a $1,500 safety net, while users in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV) will get the $150 bonus. Use your rewards to bet on tonight’s MLB slate and this week’s NBA Play-In Tournament games after you click here and register.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For MLB, NBA Play-In Tournament

Understanding the underlying mechanics of sportsbook promotions is a good recipe for long-term success. Take a look at the essential details below:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer $1,500 Safety Net OR $150 Bonus In-App Promos Any Sport Parlay Boost, Fast Break, Hat Trick Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed April 13, 2026 by WTOP

Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV possess a distinct analytical advantage with two distinct options. The first is a low-risk “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, yielding a substantial 15-to-1 return in bonus bets if your qualifying wager is successful.

Bettors in all other legal online sports betting states can deploy the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This premier promotion functions as a safeguard against early variance. If you wager up to $1,500 and your bet loses, BetMGM refunds your entire initial stake in bonus bets, effectively mitigating risk on your initial investment.

BetMGM MLB Monday Night Markets

Before locking in your first wager, it is a good idea to take a look at the active lines available on BetMGM for today’s MLB schedule:

Chicago Cubs @ Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline: Cubs +154 | Phillies -185 Runline: Cubs +1.5 (-135) | Phillies -1.5 (+115) Total: 8.0 (Over -115 | Under -105)

Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees Moneyline: Angels +165 | Yankees -200 Runline: Angels +1.5 (-130) | Yankees -1.5 (+105) Total: 9.0 (Over -130 | Under +100)

New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline: Mets +140 | Dodgers -167 Runline: Mets +1.5 (-143) | Dodgers -1.5 (+120) Total: 8.5 (Over -115 | Under -105)



The data highlights two highly exploitable matchups for sharp bettors. At Yankee Stadium, the Yankees (8-7) are favorites against the Angels (8-8). The numbers strongly support New York’s position, as they send Will Warren and his efficient 3.06 ERA to the mound. Conversely, Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi has struggled to limit contact, yielding a 6.75 ERA and a concerning 1.77 WHIP over 14.2 innings. Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge (9 RBIs) and Giancarlo Stanton (.300 batting average) are positioned to capitalize on this mismatch. Judge currently carries a .353 wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average)—a metric proving he consistently generates high-value contact, despite his slow start overall. However, Mike Trout’s elite plate discipline (.400 OBP and 5 extra-base hits) keeps the Angels dangerous.

On the West Coast, the Dodgers (11-4) are home favorites against the Mets (7-9). The Dodgers lineup is anchored by Shohei Ohtani, whose underlying metrics are staggering. Across 56 at-bats, Ohtani has produced 10 RBIs, a .286 average, and an astronomical .423 wOBA. He faces Mets pitcher David Peterson, who enters with an inflated 6.14 ERA. Meanwhile, Dodgers turn to Justin Wrobleski. Furthermore, bettors can look to closely matched contests, like Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs (7-8) visiting Cristopher Sánchez and the Philadelphia Phillies (7-8) at Citizens Bank Park, for additional value.

Tomorrow’s NBA Play-In Tournament Games

Beyond the diamond, bettors can also look ahead to the NBA Play-In Tournament to deploy their welcome bonuses. We have two games tomorrow night to tip things off:

Heat vs. Hornets

Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Both matchups present intriguing analytical angles and player prop opportunities.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Sign-Up Steps

Getting started with BetMGM is a streamlined process. To claim your welcome offer and begin leveraging the data, simply follow these activation steps: