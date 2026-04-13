BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for MLB, NBA Play-In Games

Get in on one of two no-brainer welcome offers for a huge week in sports by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Most new users will get a $1,500 safety net, while users in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV) will get the $150 bonus. Use your rewards to bet on tonight’s MLB slate and this week’s NBA Play-In Tournament games after you click here and register.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For MLB, NBA Play-In Tournament
Understanding the underlying mechanics of sportsbook promotions is a good recipe for long-term success. Take a look at the essential details below:
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer
|$1,500 Safety Net OR $150 Bonus
|In-App Promos
|Any Sport Parlay Boost, Fast Break, Hat Trick Jackpot, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promo Confirmed
|April 13, 2026 by WTOP
Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV possess a distinct analytical advantage with two distinct options. The first is a low-risk “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, yielding a substantial 15-to-1 return in bonus bets if your qualifying wager is successful.
Bettors in all other legal online sports betting states can deploy the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This premier promotion functions as a safeguard against early variance. If you wager up to $1,500 and your bet loses, BetMGM refunds your entire initial stake in bonus bets, effectively mitigating risk on your initial investment.
BetMGM MLB Monday Night Markets
Before locking in your first wager, it is a good idea to take a look at the active lines available on BetMGM for today’s MLB schedule:
- Chicago Cubs @ Philadelphia Phillies
- Moneyline: Cubs +154 | Phillies -185
- Runline: Cubs +1.5 (-135) | Phillies -1.5 (+115)
- Total: 8.0 (Over -115 | Under -105)
- Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees
- Moneyline: Angels +165 | Yankees -200
- Runline: Angels +1.5 (-130) | Yankees -1.5 (+105)
- Total: 9.0 (Over -130 | Under +100)
- New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers
- Moneyline: Mets +140 | Dodgers -167
- Runline: Mets +1.5 (-143) | Dodgers -1.5 (+120)
- Total: 8.5 (Over -115 | Under -105)
The data highlights two highly exploitable matchups for sharp bettors. At Yankee Stadium, the Yankees (8-7) are favorites against the Angels (8-8). The numbers strongly support New York’s position, as they send Will Warren and his efficient 3.06 ERA to the mound. Conversely, Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi has struggled to limit contact, yielding a 6.75 ERA and a concerning 1.77 WHIP over 14.2 innings. Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge (9 RBIs) and Giancarlo Stanton (.300 batting average) are positioned to capitalize on this mismatch. Judge currently carries a .353 wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average)—a metric proving he consistently generates high-value contact, despite his slow start overall. However, Mike Trout’s elite plate discipline (.400 OBP and 5 extra-base hits) keeps the Angels dangerous.
On the West Coast, the Dodgers (11-4) are home favorites against the Mets (7-9). The Dodgers lineup is anchored by Shohei Ohtani, whose underlying metrics are staggering. Across 56 at-bats, Ohtani has produced 10 RBIs, a .286 average, and an astronomical .423 wOBA. He faces Mets pitcher David Peterson, who enters with an inflated 6.14 ERA. Meanwhile, Dodgers turn to Justin Wrobleski. Furthermore, bettors can look to closely matched contests, like Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs (7-8) visiting Cristopher Sánchez and the Philadelphia Phillies (7-8) at Citizens Bank Park, for additional value.
Tomorrow’s NBA Play-In Tournament Games
Beyond the diamond, bettors can also look ahead to the NBA Play-In Tournament to deploy their welcome bonuses. We have two games tomorrow night to tip things off:
- Heat vs. Hornets
- Trail Blazers vs. Suns
Both matchups present intriguing analytical angles and player prop opportunities.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Sign-Up Steps
Getting started with BetMGM is a streamlined process. To claim your welcome offer and begin leveraging the data, simply follow these activation steps:
- Create an Account: Click here to register a new account. You will be prompted to input standard identity verification details, including your full name, physical address, email, and date of birth.
- Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input the bonus code TOP1500.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section to fund your new account. A minimum deposit of $10 via one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods is required to trigger the promotional offer.
- Place Your First Bet: Once your deposit clears, evaluate the odds and place your opening wager to utilize the $1,500 safety net or the $150 bonus offer.