BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Masters Sunday, MLB, NBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s talk strategy. If you’re like me, you’re always looking for that next nice pay day, and there’s nothing better than having a hefty safety net or a guaranteed shot at bonus cash when you’re handicapping a massive sports weekend. When signing up here with the latest BetMGM bonus code, new users have a real chance to build their bankroll ahead of tonight’s NBA slate, Major League Baseball action, and an epic Masters Sunday.

Depending on your state, you can capitalize on this promotion in two different ways. But here is the catch: there is no choice involved; your location dictates your offer. If you are betting from Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV), you are locked into a special offer where you get a $150 bonus in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins using code TOP150.

Meanwhile, my friends in all other eligible US states have access to a massive $1,500 first bet offer with code TOP1500. This means you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and receive it back in bonus bets if it happens to lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA, MLB, and the Masters

Let’s break down the morning line on these promotions so we know exactly what we are working with before we place our bets:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 (If your bet wins) BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 12, 2026

Taking Your Bonus to Augusta and the Diamond

Before we dive into the hardwood, I have to point out that this BetMGM promo isn’t just for basketball. We can absolutely use this welcome offer to handicap today’s MLB slate or the final round of the Masters.

I’m personally keeping a close eye on the live betting markets at Augusta National Golf Club as Rory McIlroy tries to win his second-straight green jacket. A live bet on golf can offer incredible value if you time it right, and having a $1,500 safety net makes pulling the trigger on those longer odds a whole lot easier.

Bet on the Last Day of the NBA Season

Back to the NBA. Here is a look at the odds for tonight’s key matchups:

Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors:

Spread: TOR -23.5 (-110) | BKN +23.5 (-110)

Total: O/U 219.5 (O -108 / U -111)

Moneyline: TOR -7692 | BKN +1975

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics:

Spread: ORL -13.5 (-109) | BOS +13.5 (-111)

Total: O/U 219.5 (O -110 / U -109)

Moneyline: ORL -781 | BOS +535

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers:

Spread: PHI -15.5 (-108) | MIL +15.5 (-112)

Total: O/U 226.5 (O -115 / U -105)

Moneyline: PHI -1190 | MIL +734

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers:

Spread: LAL -14.5 (-111) | UTA +14.5 (-109)

Total: O/U 236.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Moneyline: LAL -1190 | UTA +738

Guide for Using the BetMGM Bonus Code

Ready to get in the trenches and lock in your action? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps so we can start chasing those payouts together:

Register a New Account: Begin creating your account here. You will be prompted to register using standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to securely verify your identity.

Begin creating your account here. You will be prompted to register using standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to securely verify your identity. Apply the BetMGM Bonus Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the correct code for your location so you don’t leave any value on the board. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV. New users in all other participating states should enter bonus code TOP1500 .

During the registration process, make sure to enter the correct code for your location so you don’t leave any value on the board. Use bonus code if you are betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV. New users in all other participating states should enter bonus code . Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to successfully activate the offer.

Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to successfully activate the offer. Place Your First Bet: With your account funded, head over to the sports betting markets. Place your qualifying wager on the Nets, Raptors, a live Masters bet, MLB action, or any other eligible matchup on the schedule, and enjoy the games.

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