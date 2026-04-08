BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Masters, NBA Games

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Dive into the NBA games today and Masters this week by redeeming the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, and claim one of two welcome offers depending on the state you are located in.







New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. For new players located in all other eligible states, the sportsbook provides a $1,500 first-bet offer, receiving the state of your initial bet back if it settles as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA, Masters Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 8th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details: Finding the Value

Before the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers tip off, new users can lock in their welcome offer by using the designated BetMGM bonus code for their state. We put a lot of stock in securing early bankroll leverage, and bettors residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are eligible for a high-value “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Simply register and place a $10 initial wager on tonight’s game. If your chosen bet comes out on top, BetMGM automatically credits your account with $150 in bonus bets.

If you are betting from any other participating US state, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a highly protective $1,500 First Bet Offer. It does stand to reason that taking a swing on an underdog or a longshot futures price is much less stressful when you have a built-in safety net. If your initial bet happens to fall short, BetMGM will step in and cover your loss, refunding your entire stake up to a maximum of $1,500 in bonus bets so you can quickly get back to hunting market inefficiencies.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Code Tonight

Here are some of the lines for two fun NBA games tonight, courtesy of BetMGM:

Atlanta Hawks @ Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline: Cavaliers -120 / Hawks +100 Spread: Cavaliers -1.5 (-105) / Hawks +1.5 (-115) Total: O/U 235.5 (O -115 / U -105)

Oklahoma City Thunder @ LA Clippers Moneyline: Clippers +220 / Thunder -278 Spread: Clippers +6.5 (-102) / Thunder -6.5 (-118) Total: O/U 226.5 (O -105 / U -115)



Tonight’s slate is headlined by a fantastic Eastern Conference clash between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both squads enter the matchup red-hot with matching 4-1 records over their last five games. The Hawks are an absolute offensive juggernaut right now, averaging 118.4 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. They are powered by Jalen Johnson, who is stuffing the stat sheet with 22.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per night. Cleveland counters with a potent offense of its own, leaning heavily on Donovan Mitchell, who averages a team-high 27.8 points and 5.7 assists per contest.

Out West, the Oklahoma City Thunder put their perfect 5-0 recent record on the line against the LA Clippers. The Thunder have been a nightmare for opponents, thanks largely to superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pouring in 31.3 points per game. He will be tested by a Clippers squad featuring Kawhi Leonard (28.1 points, 6.3 rebounds per game) and James Harden (25.4 points, 8.1 assists per game). We’ve seen time and time again that veteran star power can disrupt young momentum.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Steps to Sign Up

Getting started before the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers take the floor is a quick and straightforward process. To unlock your welcome offer, new users will need to create and register an account with BetMGM by providing standard personal information.

During the registration process, it is essential to input the correct code for your specific region to ensure your promotion is applied before the 7:00 PM EDT tip-off. Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia should enter the bonus code TOP150 to claim the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Meanwhile, new users in all other participating states must use the bonus code TOP1500 to secure the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Once your account is successfully registered with the appropriate code, the final step is to fund your bankroll. You will need to deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods in order to activate the offer. After your initial deposit clears, you are fully set to place your qualifying wager on tonight’s Eastern Conference clash, or any other value plays you have identified on the board.