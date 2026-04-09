BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Celtics-Knicks, NBA Games

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As the Celtics prepare to face the Knicks, new players can maximize their action on this NBA matchup, or any other NBA game tonight, by utilizing the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500.







Before the next NBA game tips off, new BetMGM users can easily take advantage of this welcome offer to back either side with an analytical edge.

The specific promotion varies by location: users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can unlock a “bet $10, get $150” bonus if their initial wager wins. Meanwhile, users in all other eligible US states have access to a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. This means you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get your full stake back in bonus bets if your prediction falls short, giving you a serious safety net to attack the board.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Bonus

It is never too early to look at the futures prices and daily lines for the April 09, 2026 showdown between the Celtics and Knicks. Make sure you are equipped with the best available welcome offer before the action starts Eastern Time. Depending on your location, you can claim one of two distinct promotions when signing up to wager on this regular-season clash.

We put a lot of stock in maximizing early bankroll. Here is a quick breakdown of the offers available for new users:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 9th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Unlock a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

Whether you are backing the Celtics or the Knicks on April 09, 2026, the latest BetMGM bonus code provides exceptional value for new users looking to beat the closing line. Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can take advantage of a highly favorable “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Simply sign up, make your initial deposit, and place a $10 wager on this Eastern Conference matchup. If your ticket cashes, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets alongside your standard payout. It’s a fantastic way to back a longshot or lay the points with confidence.

If you are betting from another eligible US state outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM has you covered with a massive $1,500 First Bet Offer. This premium welcome bonus allows you to place your initial wager on the Celtics-Knicks game with ultimate peace of mind. If your first bet falls short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake—up to a maximum of $1,500—in the form of bonus bets. This gives you a crucial second chance to build your bankroll and hunt for market inefficiencies as the 2025 NBA regular season rolls on.

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Preview via BetMGM

We’ve seen time and time again that understanding the odds is key to finding an edge. Here is the BetMGM odds lineup for tonight’s NBA schedule:

Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks Moneyline: Knicks -182 | Celtics +150 Spread: Knicks -4.5 (-110) | Celtics +4.5 (-110) Total: O/U 216.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors Moneyline: Warriors -189 | Lakers +154 Spread: Warriors -4.5 (-110) | Lakers +4.5 (-110) Total: O/U 225.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



Tonight’s Eastern Time schedule is highlighted by an Eastern Conference heavyweight clash. The Knicks boast a formidable offense averaging 116.8 points per game, spearheaded by Jalen Brunson (26.0 PPG, 6.8 APG) and Karl-Anthony Towns (20.1 PPG, 11.9 RPG). They face a balanced Celtics squad holding an impressive 7.0 Net Rate. Boston is fueled by the elite scoring duo of Jaylen Brown (28.8 PPG) and Jayson Tatum (21.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG). It does stand to reason that this total could see some sharp movement before tip-off.

In the late window, the Warriors host the Lakers. Stephen Curry leads Golden State with 27.0 points per game, sinking 4.5 three-pointers nightly, making their player props always intriguing. Meanwhile, the Lakers will lean heavily on LeBron James (20.8 PPG, 7.1 APG) and Austin Reaves (23.3 PPG) to pace a highly efficient Los Angeles offense that shoots a league-best 50.0% from the field. Los Angeles will absolutely need that efficiency to overcome the absence of star Luka Dončić, who is out with a hamstring injury. When player status changes like that, savvy bettors know how to pivot and find the hidden value on the board.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up

Getting started ahead of the Celtics vs. Knicks matchup is a quick and seamless process. To activate your preferred promotion before the April 09, 2026 tip-off (Eastern Time), you will first need to create and register a new sportsbook account with BetMGM by providing your standard personal information.

During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the correct promo code for your specific region to lock in your value:

Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia: Input bonus code TOP150 to claim the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion.

Input bonus code to claim the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. All Other Eligible States: Input bonus code TOP1500 to unlock the massive $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Once your account is successfully registered and your code is applied, you must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods in order to activate the offer. After completing this qualifying deposit, your welcome bonus will be fully activated, leaving you ready to target the sharpest lines and place your initial wager on this NBA regular-season clash.