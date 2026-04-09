Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: New $200 NBA, Masters Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the NBA regular season inches to a close and the Masters starts up tonight, the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 provides you with an updated $200 bonus offer. All you have to do is bet $10 on any event, and then you will get the bonuses credited to your account. Click here to sign up.

Bet365 Bonus Code For New $200 Offer

Review the data below for a breakdown of the bet365 offer:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP New Bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus In-App Promos Masters Boost, MLB Boost, NBA Boost, Prop Protect, NHL Boost, etc. Promo Confirmed On April 9 Offer Verified By WTOP

Using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 provides a sound entry point for new bettors. When you wager $10 on a qualifying market, you receive $200 in bonus bets (or $150 in Illinois), win or lose. To ensure your initial wager qualifies, it must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -500. Your qualifying wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once issued, bonus bets carry a strict 7-day expiration window before they are removed from your account balance. Furthermore, the inclusion of 50 casino spins for PA and NJ users adds a secondary layer of promotional value to the standard sportsbook offer.

NBA Odds Tonight At Bet365

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Miami Heat @ Toronto Raptors TOR -4 (-110) / MIA +4 (-110) 236.5 (O -110 / U -110) Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks NYK -5.5 (-110) / BOS +5.5 (-110) 212.5 (O -110 / U -110) Philadelphia 76ers @ Houston Rockets HOU -5.5 (-110) / PHI +5.5 (-110) 227.0 (O -110 / U -110)

The highlight of tonight’s slate is an Eastern Conference collision between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks. Boston presents a massive statistical advantage overall, carrying an 8.2 Net Rating and a dominant defense that suppresses opponents to just 106.9 points per game (a 109.7 Defensive Rating). However, Boston’s lineup variance—with key contributors Jaylen Brown out and Derrick White listed as questionable—creates a potential market inefficiency. The Knicks, positioned as 5.5-point home favorites, counter with a 6.5 Net Rating and elite interior physicality. By securing 53.1% of available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage), New York effectively limits second-chance points. Additionally, the Houston Rockets host the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup defined by possession control. Houston is a premier rebounding unit, leading the glass with a massive 54.8% Total Rebound Percentage alongside a 5.1 Net Rating. Despite losing veteran guard Fred VanVleet to a season-ending torn ACL, the Rockets are 5.5-point home favorites. They project to dictate the pace against a mathematically average Philadelphia squad that holds a -0.4 Net Rating and yields an elevated 116.5 points per game.

Leveraging Bet365 Bonus Code For The Masters Tournament

While tonight’s NBA schedule provides the immediate qualifying trigger, the resulting bonus bets from the WTOP365 promo code can be strategically deployed for the upcoming Masters Tournament. Golf betting requires navigating high-variance outright markets and granular player props. By utilizing the bonus bets generated from your initial $10 wager, bettors can build a diversified Masters portfolio—targeting outright winners, top-10 finishes, or head-to-head tournament matchups—without assuming additional baseline risk on their initial bankroll.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Sign-Up Process

Follow the steps below to ensure your account is properly configured for tonight’s action: