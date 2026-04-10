Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get Upgraded $200 Bonus for Masters, MLB, NBA Games This Weekend

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As we dive into today’s slate new players can secure guaranteed value by activating the bet365 bonus code for the Masters, NBA and MLB games today. No bonus code is needed, simply sign up using the links available on this page.







By signing up and placing a $10 qualifying wager today, new users will unlock a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that initial ticket cashes or busts. Just ensure your $10 bet settles within 30 days of activating the promotion. It is also worth noting that this offer scales by location: new users in Illinois will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” promotion, while bettors in Pennsylvania and New Jersey get the added value of 50 free spins in the bet365 online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB, NBA, Masters Betting

Before taking a position on the upcoming slate, savvy bettors know the importance of maximizing early capital. Whether you want to back Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow against Texas prospect Kumar Rocker, or you prefer to fade Tampa Bay’s Steven Matz as he faces New York’s Luis Gil, now is the time to get some skin in the game.

Review the precise promotional details below to claim your welcome offer and lock in your value:

bet365 Promo Code No Bonus Code Needed new bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 new bet365 User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 10th, 2026

bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Approaching sports through the lens of betting markets means hunting for guarantees wherever possible, and this bet365 welcome offer delivers exactly that. Whether you are backing the Yankees or taking a flier on the Rays as home underdogs, unlocking your $200 in bonus bets simply requires a $10 wager. It completely takes the sweat out of your first bet, as the bonus hits your account win or lose.

To qualify, your first wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. It does stand to reason that a heavily juiced -800 favorite will not cut it, but finding value in a -450 selection absolutely will. Once the bonus bets are added to your balance, they expire after seven days—giving you a prime opportunity to use them on futures prices or upcoming matchups like the Dodgers and Rangers. As a quick reminder, the welcome offer varies slightly by state: new users in Illinois secure a “Bet $10, Get $150” package, while players in Pennsylvania and New Jersey also scoop up 50 spins for the bet365 online casino.

MLB Odds Today at bet365 & Analytical Breakdown

Here are the current consensus odds—including moneyline, runline, and totals—for today’s featured MLB matchups available at bet365:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Texas Rangers at

Los Angeles Dodgers TEX: +200

LAD: -245 TEX: +1.5 (-105)

LAD: -1.5 (-115) Over 9 (-110)

Under 9 (-110) New York Yankees at

Tampa Bay Rays NYY: -150

TBR: +125 NYY: -1.5 (+115)

TBR: +1.5 (-135) Over 8 (-115)

Under 8 (-105)

The 9-3 Dodgers look to continue their early-season dominance as heavy -245 moneyline favorites against the 7-5 Rangers. Los Angeles boasts a terrifying lineup anchored by Shohei Ohtani, who brings an elite .896 OPS, three home runs, and eight RBIs to the plate. Furthermore, Andy Pages has been scorching hot, batting .413 with three homers of his own. On the mound, Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow is looking to build on his 3.00 ERA. However, we put a lot of stock in underlying peripherals, and the data shows his swing-and-miss stuff remains entirely intact with 15 strikeouts across just 12 innings. He will face Texas prospect Kumar Rocker, who has logged a solid 3.60 ERA through a limited five innings of work.

In the American League clash, the 8-4 Yankees sit as -150 road favorites against the 5-7 Rays. New York’s offense is being paced by Giancarlo Stanton (.326 AVG, .812 OPS) and Ben Rice, who is flashing incredible early value with a massive 1.155 OPS, three home runs, and 11 RBIs. They will test Tampa Bay’s Steven Matz, who carries a 4.09 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 11 innings. To keep pace, the Rays will rely heavily on Yandy Díaz to spark their offense; the dynamic infielder currently boasts a .362 average, two home runs, and a 1.008 OPS.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Ready to jump on these early lines? Unlocking this exclusive welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to ensure you are positioned favorably before the first pitch:

Register a New Account: Download the bet365 app to your mobile device and begin the registration process. You will be prompted to create an account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: While filling out your registration, no bonus code is needed. Sign up using the links available on this page. Claim the Offer: Once your account is successfully verified, navigate to the promotions section or your account menu via the bet365 app to officially claim the offer. Make a Minimum Deposit: Fund your new bankroll by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: To fully activate the bonus, place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on any eligible market.

Your first $10 wager can be deployed on either of today’s featured matchups. You could back starter Luis Gil and the Yankees as they look to exploit their matchup against Steven Matz and the Rays. Alternatively, you could look toward the West Coast clash and lay the juice on Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers as they host Kumar Rocker and the Rangers.

Regardless of where you spot the value, simply ensure your first bet is at least $10, and bet365 will credit your account with your guaranteed bonus bets the moment your wager settles.